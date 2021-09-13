Beyoncé Covers “Moon River” for Tiffany & Co.: Watch

Beyoncé and Audrey Hepburn have quite a bit in common. They’re both style and beauty icons, they’ve both contributed to human rights efforts, they’ve both appeared in legendary films — and now, they’ve both sang Henry Mancini’s “Moon River.” As a part of Queen Bey and JAY-Z‘s ongoing ad campaign with Tiffany & Co., the singer has shared a cover of the Breakfast at Tiffany‘s tune.

Bey’s cover of “Moon River” arrives with a sweet 90-second clip, directed by Black Is King co-director Emmanuel Adjei. It pays homage to the 1961 film, opening with a shot of JAY-Z plunking away on a typewriter. While Hepburn’s famous recording of the song — penned by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer — is performed on guitar from a humble fire escape, Beyoncé’s rendition sees her take a seat behind a grand piano in a lavish abode as she sports the massive Tiffany Diamond.

The video also depicts Bey riding in a private jet and peering out the window of a limousine — you know, the type of activities you may delight in when you can afford Tiffany jewelry. Check it out below.

Last month, Tiffany & Co. launched the campaign with a splash when they unveiled photos of the Carters posing with a never-before-seen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. “Moon River” was also famously covered by one Frank Ocean back in 2018.