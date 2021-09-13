Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Beyoncé Covers “Moon River” for Tiffany & Co.: Watch

Queen Bey does Breakfast at Tiffany's

beyonce covers moon river from breakfast at tiffanys for tiffany and co ad campaign
Beyonce, photo via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 13, 2021 | 3:18pm ET

    Beyoncé and Audrey Hepburn have quite a bit in common. They’re both style and beauty icons, they’ve both contributed to human rights efforts, they’ve both appeared in legendary films — and now, they’ve both sang Henry Mancini’s “Moon River.” As a part of Queen Bey and JAY-Z‘s ongoing ad campaign with Tiffany & Co., the singer has shared a cover of the Breakfast at Tiffany‘s tune.

    Bey’s cover of “Moon River” arrives with a sweet 90-second clip, directed by Black Is King co-director Emmanuel Adjei. It pays homage to the 1961 film, opening with a shot of JAY-Z plunking away on a typewriter. While Hepburn’s famous recording of the song — penned by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer — is performed on guitar from a humble fire escape, Beyoncé’s rendition sees her take a seat behind a grand piano in a lavish abode as she sports the massive Tiffany Diamond.

    The video also depicts Bey riding in a private jet and peering out the window of a limousine — you know, the type of activities you may delight in when you can afford Tiffany jewelry. Check it out below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last month, Tiffany & Co. launched the campaign with a splash when they unveiled photos of the Carters posing with a never-before-seen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. “Moon River” was also famously covered by one Frank Ocean back in 2018.

Latest Stories

james blake famous last words new song single listen stream

James Blake Shares New Song "Famous Last Words": Stream

September 13, 2021

magic oneohotrix point never reissue new song Cocteau twins Elizabeth Fraser

Oneohtrix Point Never Announces Blu-Ray Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, Shares Song with Elizabeth Fraser: Stream

September 13, 2021

kim gordon's body/dilloway/head announce album with aaron dilloway

Kim Gordon's Body/Head Announce New Album with Wolf Eyes' Aaron Dilloway, Share "Goin' Down": Stream

September 13, 2021

ozzy osbourne lemmy hellraiser duet

Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister Duet on New Version of "Hellraiser": Stream

September 13, 2021

 

Green Day KISS cover

Green Day Release Official Live Cover of KISS' "Rock and Roll All Nite": Stream

September 10, 2021

sneaker pimps share first new album in 20 years squaring the circle stream

Sneaker Pimps Return with Squaring the Circle, First New Album in 19 Years: Stream

September 10, 2021

saudade randy blythe joy division day of the lords

Saudade Cover Joy Division's "Day of the Lords" with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe: Stream

September 10, 2021

syd right track smino new song stream

Syd Drops New Single "Right Track" Featuring Smino: Stream

September 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Beyoncé Covers "Moon River" for Tiffany & Co.: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale