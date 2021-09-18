Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Big Freedia Drops New EP Big Diva Energy: Stream

Watch the video for "Not Today" with Jake Shears and Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph

big freedia big diva energy bde ep stream not today jake shears anjelika jelly joseph single
Big Freedia, photo by Nelson Cosey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 17, 2021 | 9:06pm ET

    Big Freedia is back (by popular demand!) with her new EP Big Diva Energy via East West Records. Stream it below.

    To mark the release of the project, the MC also dropped the wild music video for lead single “Not Today” featuring Jake Shears and Tank and the Bangas’ Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph.

    “Not Today’ is a track about setting limits with people. It’s about the people who use you and think you aren’t paying attention. I’m saying, ‘I see you and it’s not gonna happen today, not tomorrow—not never b—h!” Freedia said in a statement.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Across its six tracks, Big Diva Energy also contains collaborations with Soaky Siren and the rest of Tank and the Bangas (“Betty Bussit”) and Jax and Marc Rebillet (“BDE”), as well as solo offerings “Platinum,” “Mm Mm Good,” and more.

    Watch the visual for “Not Today,” stream Big Freedia’s new EP and check out the cover art and complete tracklist below.

    Earlier this summer, the rapper was asked by Lady Gaga to record a reimagining of “Judas” for the 10th anniversary of Mother Monster’s smash sophomore album Born This Way, and contributed album cut “Goin’ Looney” to the official soundtrack of Space Jam: A New Legacy. She also linked up with Rebecca Black, 3OH!3, and Dorian Electra in February for a reworked hyperpop remix of the former’s 2011 viral single “Friday.”

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Big Diva Energy EP Artwork:

    big freedia big diva energy ep artwork

    Big Diva Energy EP Tracklist:
    01. Not Today (feat. Jake Shears and Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph)
    02. Betty Bussit (feat. Soaky Siren and Tank and the Bangas)
    03. One More Time
    04. BDE (feat. Jax and Marc Rebillet)
    05. Platinum
    06. Mm Mm Good

Latest Stories

open mike eagle burner account armand hammer new single stream

Open Mike Eagle Taps Armand Hammer for New Single "Burner Account": Stream

September 17, 2021

Bring Me the Horizon new song

Bring Me the Horizon Continue Their Foray into Pop on New Single "DiE4u": Stream

September 17, 2021

lady gaga tony bennett love for sale new single music video stream

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Share "Love For Sale": Stream

September 17, 2021

st. vincent the nowhere inn movie documentary mockumentary soundtrack stream

St. Vincent Shares Soundtrack to New Mockumentary The Nowhere Inn: Stream

September 17, 2021

 

brian wilson at my piano new album beach boys classics

Brian Wilson Announces New Album At My Piano Recreating Beach Boys Classics

September 17, 2021

sharon van etten angel olsen like i used to new song single listen stream

Sharon Van Etten Covers The Velvet Underground's "Femme Fatale" with Angel Olsen: Stream

September 17, 2021

dijahsb Tasty Raps Vol. 1 track by track photo by Vonny Lorde

DijahSB Breaks Down New EP Tasty Raps Vol. 1 Track by Track: Exclusive

September 17, 2021

dave navarro taylor hawkins chris chaney nhc band

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney Form New Band NHC, Share Two Songs: Stream

September 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Big Freedia Drops New EP Big Diva Energy: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale