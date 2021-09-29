Billy Idol on The Roadside EP and How Cyberpunk Was Intended for Lawnmower Man 2

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Billy Idol catches up with Kyle Meredith to detail The Roadside EP.

The legendary rocker talks about the eclectic nature of the songs, writing about his 1990 motorcycle accident in the song “Bitter Taste,” and reveals that he’s already well into the process of finishing the next EP. He also talks about putting the new release out on Dhani Harrison’s record label, putting him alongside Joe Strummer, Ravi Shankar, and George Harrison as the only other names on the roster.

Idol also takes us back to his 1993 concept album Cyberpunk, how it predicted much of the oncoming technology and bedroom recording process, and the original plans for it to have been the soundtrack to Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace.

