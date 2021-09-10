Black Map Premiere “Chasms” Ahead of New Album Melodoria: Stream

California heavy rockers Black Map have announced their third full-length album, Melodoria, arriving November 5th. Ahead of the LP’s release, they’re now premiering the lead single “Chasms” exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

“Chasms” is Black Map’s first new song in four years and sees the trio picking up where they left off with 2017’s In Droves. Exploring the melodic end of the metal spectrum, the band deliver a surging rock song with a melancholic tinge. Singer-bassist Ben Flanagan delivers a passionate performance, hitting a wide vocal range as he soars above the churning guitars.

“‘Chasms’ was one of those songs where after you write it the whole band just kind of looks at each other and says, ‘yeah, that’s going to be the album opener,’’” Flanagan tells Heavy Consequence. “Big and heavy and full of passion and really fun to play. The song was written before the pandemic, but the lyrics accidentally really touch on some of the themes that I have felt and so many of us have seemed to have been feeling the past year and a half or so. To that end, I hope it can be a vehicle for some catharsis.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Melodoria was co-produced by the band and Zach Ohren. The record comes after a period of intense touring and festival slots to support In Droves. Naturally, the group considers the upcoming LP an artistic progression from past efforts.

“Music and art, to me, has always been a kind of human binding agent,” Flanagan said via a press release. “Even amidst the pure chaos of our world, here is this thing that’s there to excite us, to comfort us, and to help us get through it.”

Added guitarist Mark Engles on the band’s growth: “We went for a very direct approach early on with the tunes on the first album (…And We Explode). The natural progression into In Droves was to branch out into other areas of our influences and music we enjoy. Melodoria is yet another step out onto different limbs of our tastes and abilities.”

Advertisement

Black Map will also be hitting the road this fall for a string of headlining shows, an appearance at the Aftershock Festival, and dates supporting Chevelle. The latter tour kicks off November 4th in Milwaukee and runs through a November 21st concert in Pittsburgh. You can see the full itinerary below.

Pre-order Black Map’s new album Melodoria via Bandcamp. Watch the visualizer for “Chasms” and see the album art and tracklist below.

Advertisement

Melodoria Artwork:

Melodoria Tracklist:

01. Chasms

02. Super Deluxe

03. Nothing Over Me

04. Capture the Flag

05. Madness

06. Witching Hour

07. Left For Dead

08. In The Wires

09. Burnout (Do You Mind)

10. Melodoria

Black Map’s Fall 2021 US Tour Dates:

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whiskey *

09/29 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

11/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club ^

11/05 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre ^

11/06 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!^

11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz^

11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre^

11/13 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach^

11/14 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall^

11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Filmore Charlotte^

11/17 – Richmond, VA @ The National^

11/19 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva^

11/20 – Newport, KY @ Promowest Pavilion at Ovation^

11/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE^

Advertisement

* = headlining date

^ = supporting Chevelle