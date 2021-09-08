Blue’s Clues Host Steve Burns Films Touching 25th Anniversary Video: “I Never Forgot You”

Though he’s older, wiser, and much, much balder, original Blue’s Clues host Steve Burns said he “never forgot you” in a new 25th anniversary video celebrating the beloved children’s show.

Burns joined the show when it debuted in 1996. Two and a half decades later, he appeared again in his customary green striped shirt, standing in front of the same old wallpaper: amber columns broken up by red streaks with yellow squiggles that always looked like long hot dogs covered with mustard.

Burns had a rare gift for talking to kids with warmth without sounding syrupy, and he brought that gentle realness to his latest update. “You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?” he asked.

Advertisement

Related Video

He then referenced his departure in 2002 following six years, 100 episodes, and a Daytime Emmy nomination. “And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. This is my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend.’ And then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that?”

He paused, as he once paused to let kids shout out the clues. “Great. Because I realize that was kind of abrupt. I just kinda got up and went to college. And that was really challenging by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do.”

He continued, “And then look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it’s just, it’s just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues, and now, it’s what? Student loans?” Don’t remind us, Steve. “And jobs and families, and some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know.

Advertisement

“I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help. And in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool,” Burns said. “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

That would’ve been a fine kicker, but Burns couldn’t leave without breaking the fourth wall one last time. “You look great, by the way,” he said. “Whatever it is you’re doing, it’s working.” Check out the Blue’s Clues 25th anniversary video below.

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

Advertisement