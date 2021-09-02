Menu
Bo Burnham Details Inside (The Songs) Physical Release

Both the vinyl and CD editions will arrive on December 3rd

bo burnham inside the songs physical release vinyl cd
Bo Burnham, photo courtesy of artist
September 2, 2021 | 11:42am ET

    Bo Burnham’s surprise Netflix comedy special, Inside, was well-received by fans and critics alike, and now its soundtrack is receiving a physical release.  The album, titled Inside (The Songs), will be available on vinyl and CD, both arriving on December 3rd.

    A limited edition vinyl of Inside (The Songs) will be available exclusively at Target, Urban Outfitters, and independent retailers, while fans will be able to order a signed CD copy from Burnham’s official store. Pre-orders for both physical releases are ongoing.

    Since being released to streaming platforms on June 10th, Inside (The Songs) has maintained a Top 10 spot in the Billboard 200 albums chart for six non-consecutive weeks. The special itself received six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. “Comedy” received a nod for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

    Related Video

    The making of Inside was an impressive endeavor. Burnham filmed, edited, lit, composed, sang, and acted the entire special without any outside help as he captured his bleak descent into loneliness, depression, and at times, self-loathing.

    It arrived several years after Burnham revealed his onstage anxiety and the pressure to do standup in front of fans led to a decision to no longer perform specials in-person. Since then, he has spent his time making his directorial debut with the smash hit movie Eighth Grade, portraying Carey Mulligan’s love interest in the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman, and filming scenes as Larry Bird for the upcoming HBO series about the “Showtime” Lakers.

    Ahead of the physical release, stream the album here. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

    Inside (The Songs) Artwork:

    bo burnham inside the songs physical release vinyl cd artwork

    Inside (The Songs) Tracklist:
    01. Content
    02. Comedy
    03. FaceTime with My Mom (Tonight)
    04. How the World Works
    05. White Woman’s Instagram
    06. Unpaid Intern
    07. Bezos I
    08. Sexting
    09. Look Who’s Inside Again
    10. Problematic
    11. 30
    12. Don’t Wanna Know
    13. Shit
    14. All Time Low
    15. Welcome to the Internet
    16. Bezos II
    17. That Funny Feeling
    18. All Eyes On Me
    19. Goodbye
    20. Any Day Now

