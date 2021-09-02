Bo Burnham Details Inside (The Songs) Physical Release

Bo Burnham’s surprise Netflix comedy special, Inside, was well-received by fans and critics alike, and now its soundtrack is receiving a physical release. The album, titled Inside (The Songs), will be available on vinyl and CD, both arriving on December 3rd.
A limited edition vinyl of Inside (The Songs) will be available exclusively at Target, Urban Outfitters, and independent retailers, while fans will be able to order a signed CD copy from Burnham’s official store. Pre-orders for both physical releases are ongoing.
Since being released to streaming platforms on June 10th, Inside (The Songs) has maintained a Top 10 spot in the Billboard 200 albums chart for six non-consecutive weeks. The special itself received six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. “Comedy” received a nod for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.
The making of Inside was an impressive endeavor. Burnham filmed, edited, lit, composed, sang, and acted the entire special without any outside help as he captured his bleak descent into loneliness, depression, and at times, self-loathing.
It arrived several years after Burnham revealed his onstage anxiety and the pressure to do standup in front of fans led to a decision to no longer perform specials in-person. Since then, he has spent his time making his directorial debut with the smash hit movie Eighth Grade, portraying Carey Mulligan’s love interest in the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman, and filming scenes as Larry Bird for the upcoming HBO series about the “Showtime” Lakers.
Ahead of the physical release, stream the album here. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Inside (The Songs) Artwork:
Inside (The Songs) Tracklist:
01. Content
02. Comedy
03. FaceTime with My Mom (Tonight)
04. How the World Works
05. White Woman’s Instagram
06. Unpaid Intern
07. Bezos I
08. Sexting
09. Look Who’s Inside Again
10. Problematic
11. 30
12. Don’t Wanna Know
13. Shit
14. All Time Low
15. Welcome to the Internet
16. Bezos II
17. That Funny Feeling
18. All Eyes On Me
19. Goodbye
20. Any Day Now