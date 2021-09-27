Bob Dylan Relaunches “Never Ending Tour” with Dates Planned Through 2024

Bob Dylan is ready to get back on the road. Starting in early November, the 80-year-old singer-songwriter will relaunch his “Never Ending Tour.”

The initial run of dates consists of 21 shows running into early December, including a three-night stand at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and two nights at the Met in Philadelphia. There are many more dates still to come, however, as a banner on Dylan’s website teases a world tour running through 2024 (!).

Tickets to the announced dates go on sale October 1st via Ticketmaster. See the full itinerary below.

Due to the pandemic, Dylan has been unable to tour since December 2019, marking his longest break from the road in 30 years. In July, he staged a digital concert event called “Shadow Kingdom.”

The upcoming dates will mark Dylan’s first opportunity to tour behind his most recent album, Rough and Rowdy Ways. He also recently announced the release of a new Bootleg collection highlighting his work from the early 1980s.

Bob Dylan 2021 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

11/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Key Bank State Theatre

11/06 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

11/07 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter & Gamble Hall

11/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

11/13 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium

11/15 – Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris Univ. – UPMC Events Center

11/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/26 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

11/27 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

