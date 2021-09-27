Menu
Bob Dylan Relaunches “Never Ending Tour” with Dates Planned Through 2024

The initial 21-date US leg begins in early November

Bob Dylan tour dates
Bob Dylan, photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns via Getty Image
September 27, 2021 | 9:41am ET

    Bob Dylan is ready to get back on the road. Starting in early November, the 80-year-old singer-songwriter will relaunch his “Never Ending Tour.”

    The initial run of dates consists of 21 shows running into early December, including a three-night stand at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and two nights at the Met in Philadelphia. There are many more dates still to come, however, as a banner on Dylan’s website teases a world tour running through 2024 (!).

    Tickets to the announced dates go on sale October 1st via Ticketmaster. See the full itinerary below.

    Due to the pandemic, Dylan has been unable to tour since December 2019, marking his longest break from the road in 30 years. In July, he staged a digital concert event called “Shadow Kingdom.” 

    The upcoming dates will mark Dylan’s first opportunity to tour behind his most recent album, Rough and Rowdy Ways. He also recently announced the release of a new Bootleg collection highlighting his work from the early 1980s.

    Bob Dylan 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
    11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
    11/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Key Bank State Theatre
    11/06 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
    11/07 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium
    11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter & Gamble Hall
    11/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium
    11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
    11/13 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium
    11/15 – Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris Univ. – UPMC Events Center
    11/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
    11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    11/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    11/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    11/23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
    11/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
    11/26 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
    11/27 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
    11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    12/02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

