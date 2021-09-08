Bob Odenkirk is back on the set of Better Cal Saul, less than two months after suffering a heart attack.

On Wednesday morning, the 58-year-old actor posted a selfie of himself getting prepped for filming. “Back to work on Better Call Saul!” he wrote in the caption. “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

On July 27th, Odenkirk suffered what he described as a “small heart attack” while filming the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul in New Mexico. After collapsing on set, he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. In a statement shared on July 30th, Odenkirk assured fans he was “going to be ok thanks to the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.”

