Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bob Odenkirk Returns to Set of Better Call Saul Weeks After Suffering Heart Attack

"So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people"

Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk, photo via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 8, 2021 | 10:53am ET

    Bob Odenkirk is back on the set of Better Cal Saul, less than two months after suffering a heart attack.

    On Wednesday morning, the 58-year-old actor posted a selfie of himself getting prepped for filming. “Back to work on Better Call Saul!” he wrote in the caption. “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

    On July 27th, Odenkirk suffered what he described as a “small heart attack” while filming the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul in New Mexico. After collapsing on set, he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. In a statement shared on July 30th, Odenkirk assured fans he was “going to be ok thanks to the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.”

     

Latest Stories

david ellefson new band the lucid

Ousted Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Announces Debut Album from New Band The Lucid, Shares "Maggot Wind": Stream

September 8, 2021

angelo de augustine and sufjan stevens share new songs “CIMMERIAN SHADE” AND “YOU GIVE DEATH A BAD NAME”

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Share New Songs "Cimmerian Shade" and "You Give Death a Bad Name": Stream

September 8, 2021

lorde medley britney spears break the ice fallen fruit listen watch

Lorde Makes Powerful Comment on Britney Spears with Medley of "Break the Ice" and "Fallen Fruit": Watch

September 8, 2021

explosions in the sky Flying big bend new single stream

Explosions in the Sky Share New Song "Flying": Stream

September 8, 2021

 

pavement 2022 european reunion tour dates

Pavement Announce 2022 European Reunion Tour

September 8, 2021

angel dust new album big bite video

Angel Du$t Announce New Album, Unveil Single "Big Bite": Stream

September 8, 2021

Rob Zombie Munsters Mansion

Rob Zombie Is Faithfully Recreating the Munsters Mansion for Upcoming Movie: Photos

September 8, 2021

remi wolf guerrilla sexy villain new songs stream

Remi Wolf Drops New Singles "Guerrilla" and "Sexy Villain": Stream

September 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bob Odenkirk Returns to Set of Better Call Saul Weeks After Suffering Heart Attack

Menu Shop Search Sale