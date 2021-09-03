Bonnaroo Announces Make-Up Concert with Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Sylvan Esso

For Bonnaroo fans who are all dressed up with no where to go, festival organizers have announced a make-up concert on September 4th with Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and Sylvan Esso.

The 2021 festival was supposed to start today, September 2nd, and run through Sunday, September 5th, before downpours from Hurrican Ida flooded the farm’s 700 acres. This new event will be held on Saturday at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN, a site with a capacity of around 6,800. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken with 48 hours of admittance is required.

Bridgers was added to the roster this year. Howard and Sylvan Esso were first announced with the 2020 lineup, though that festival was subsequently cancelled due to COVID-19. As in 2020, Sylvan Esso will hope to present WITH, a warm, full-band reimagining of some of their favorite songs.

Tickets go on sale September 3rd at 1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT. through the event website. Once it’s sold out, you can try your luck on the secondary market here.