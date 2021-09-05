BottleRock Pulls the Plug on Guns N’ Roses and Dave Grohl After Breaking Curfew

Imagine pulling the plug on Guns N’ Roses and Dave Grohl performing “Paradise City.” That’s the reality organizers of the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival faced after GN’R’s Saturday night headlining set blew passed the 10:00 pm curfew.

Ahead of Foo Fighters’ own headlining set on Sunday, Grohl made a surprise cameo during GN’R’s encore performance of “Paradise City.” However, as Napa Valley has a strict 10:00 p.m. curfew, the band only got through about half of the song before organizers were forced to pull the plug. Undeterred, Axl Rose continued yelling out the song’s lyrics before eventually walking off the stage. Watch fan-captured footage below.

After feuding in the 90s, Grohl and GN’R have become quite chummy in recent years. Grohl famously lent his throne to Axl Rose after the GN’R frontman broke his leg prior to the band’s reunion tour. In 2017, Grohl joined GN’R on stage in Oklahoma City to perform “Paradise City.” The following year, GN’R and Foo Fighters teamed up for an all-star rendition of “It’s So Easy.”

