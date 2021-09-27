Brandi Carlile Joins Pearl Jam to Perform “Better Man” at Ohana Festival: Watch

Pearl Jam closed out Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival on Sunday with some help from Brandi Carlile, who joined the band for a performance of “Better Man.”

Before the singer-songwriter took the stage, Vedder joked to the crowd, “Don’t cancel me for saying ‘bitches’ in the nicest way possible,” giving a shout-out to Carlile and all the other female artists who had performed over the last three days. “And Brandi would know about power bitches because it takes one to know one,” he declared to the crowd’s cheers as she strode to the mic.

Launching into the track from 1994’s Vitalogy, Carlile sang, “Waitin’, watchin’ the clock/ It’s four o’clock, it’s got to stop/ Tell him, ‘Take no more”‘/ She practices her speech/ As he opens the door, she rolls over/ Pretends to sleep as he looks her over” with Vedder accompanying her on electric guitar before eventually picking up the reins on the second verse. Watch fan-captured footage below.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Dana Point, California-based festival faced a number of obstacles this year, including a temporary shutdown just hours after it kicked off on Friday due to heavy rain and lightning as well as headliners Kings of Leon pulling out of their planned Saturday night slot due to the death of the Followill brothers’ mother, Betty Ann Murphy. (Vedder filled in at the last minute with his new band Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings.)

Earlier this month, the Pearl Jam frontman announced his upcoming album Earthling — which marks his first solo outing since 2011’s Ukulele Songs — and shared first single “Long Way.”

Meanwhile, Carlile is set to serve as musical guest for Saturday Night Live’s fourth episode of Season 47 alongside host Jason Sudekis on October 23rd. The appearance will promote her seventh album In These Silent Days, which drops October 1st via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records.

Advertisement