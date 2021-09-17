Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Brian Wilson Announces New Album At My Piano Recreating Beach Boys Classics

Hear a piano-only reimagining of “God Only Knows”

brian wilson at my piano new album beach boys classics
Brian Wilson, photo by Pamela Littky
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 17, 2021 | 12:47pm ET

    Brian Wilson has announced At My Piano, a collection of new instrumental takes on Beach Boys hits. The album is out on November 19th via Decca Records.

    As the title suggests, the 15-track effort features piano-only renditions of Beach Boys classics such as “California Girls,” “Surf’s Up,” and “Good Vibrations.” Stripped back versions of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “In My Room,” and “Don’t Worry Baby” are also included on the album.

    In a press statement, Wilson remembered learning how to play music on the piano while growing up. “We had an upright piano in our living room and from the time I was 12 years old I played it each and every day. I never had a lesson, I was completely self-taught,” he said. “I can’t express how much the piano has played such an important part in my life. It has bought me comfort, joy, and security.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It has fueled my creativity as well as my competitive nature,” he added. “I play it when I’m happy or feeling sad. I love playing for people and I love playing alone when no one is listening. Honestly, the piano and the music I create on it has probably saved my life.”

    beach boys sell likeness masters intellectual property publishing brand memorabilia
     Editor's Pick
    Beach Boys Sell Rights to Intellectual Property, Including Name, Likeness, Masters

    As a preview of At My Piano, Wilson has shared a new version of “God Only Knows.” Stream the reimagined 1966 hit below.

    Even at 79 years old, Wilson is staying busier than ever. In October, he will head out on the road with Beach Boys bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. Tickets are still available for purchase at Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    At My Piano Artwork:

    brian wilson at my piano new album beach boys classics artwork

    At My Piano Tracklist:
    01. God Only Knows
    02. In My Room
    03. Don’t Worry Baby
    04. California Girls
    05. The Warmth of the Sun
    06. Wouldn’t It Be Nice
    07. You Still Believe in Me
    08. I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times
    09. Sketches of Smile: Our Prayer/Heroes and Villains/Wonderful/Surfs Up
    10. Surf’s Up
    11. Friends
    12. Till I Die
    13. Love and Mercy
    14. Mt Vernon Farewell
    15. Good Vibrations

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Bring Me the Horizon new song

Bring Me the Horizon Continue Their Foray into Pop on New Single "DiE4u": Stream

September 17, 2021

lady gaga tony bennett love for sale new single music video stream

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Share "Love For Sale": Stream

September 17, 2021

st. vincent the nowhere inn movie documentary mockumentary soundtrack stream

St. Vincent Shares Soundtrack to New Mockumentary The Nowhere Inn: Stream

September 17, 2021

sharon van etten angel olsen like i used to new song single listen stream

Sharon Van Etten Covers The Velvet Underground's "Femme Fatale" with Angel Olsen: Stream

September 17, 2021

 

dijahsb Tasty Raps Vol. 1 track by track photo by Vonny Lorde

DijahSB Breaks Down New EP Tasty Raps Vol. 1 Track by Track: Exclusive

September 17, 2021

dave navarro taylor hawkins chris chaney nhc band

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney Form New Band NHC, Share Two Songs: Stream

September 17, 2021

wildest dreams taylor's version

Taylor Swift Shares Re-Recorded Version of "Wildest Dreams" After It Trends on TikTok: Stream

September 17, 2021

jeff tweedy ted lasso theme song cover season 2 soundtrack

Jeff Tweedy Covers Ted Lasso Theme Song: Stream

September 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Brian Wilson Announces New Album At My Piano Recreating Beach Boys Classics

Menu Shop Search Sale