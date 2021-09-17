Brian Wilson Announces New Album At My Piano Recreating Beach Boys Classics

Brian Wilson has announced At My Piano, a collection of new instrumental takes on Beach Boys hits. The album is out on November 19th via Decca Records.

As the title suggests, the 15-track effort features piano-only renditions of Beach Boys classics such as “California Girls,” “Surf’s Up,” and “Good Vibrations.” Stripped back versions of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “In My Room,” and “Don’t Worry Baby” are also included on the album.

In a press statement, Wilson remembered learning how to play music on the piano while growing up. “We had an upright piano in our living room and from the time I was 12 years old I played it each and every day. I never had a lesson, I was completely self-taught,” he said. “I can’t express how much the piano has played such an important part in my life. It has bought me comfort, joy, and security.”

“It has fueled my creativity as well as my competitive nature,” he added. “I play it when I’m happy or feeling sad. I love playing for people and I love playing alone when no one is listening. Honestly, the piano and the music I create on it has probably saved my life.”

As a preview of At My Piano, Wilson has shared a new version of “God Only Knows.” Stream the reimagined 1966 hit below.

Even at 79 years old, Wilson is staying busier than ever. In October, he will head out on the road with Beach Boys bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. Tickets are still available for purchase at Ticketmaster.

At My Piano Artwork:

At My Piano Tracklist:

01. God Only Knows

02. In My Room

03. Don’t Worry Baby

04. California Girls

05. The Warmth of the Sun

06. Wouldn’t It Be Nice

07. You Still Believe in Me

08. I Just Wasn’t Made for These Times

09. Sketches of Smile: Our Prayer/Heroes and Villains/Wonderful/Surfs Up

10. Surf’s Up

11. Friends

12. Till I Die

13. Love and Mercy

14. Mt Vernon Farewell

15. Good Vibrations

