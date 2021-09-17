Menu
Bring Me the Horizon Continue Their Foray into Pop on New Single “DiE4u”: Stream

Kicking off the second phase of the UK band's Post Human EP series

Bring Me the Horizon new song
Bring Me the Horizon, photo by Reece Owen
September 17, 2021 | 1:27pm ET

    Bring Me the Horizon are back with a new single “DiE4u,” continuing their evolution from brutal deathcore upstarts to metalcore favorites to an infectious pop group.

    According to a press release, “DiE4u” begins the second phase of the UK band’s series of Post Human EPs. The first of the EP series, Post Human: Survival Horror, arrived last year.

    The song is primarily a pop tune, with the occasional scream from frontman Oli Sykes offering a nod to Bring Me the Horizon’s heavier days. It’s accompanied by a music video that starts out with a club performance and ends with a bloodbath.

    “‘DiE4u’ is a song about toxic obsessions, vices and things you can’t kick,” said Sykes in a press release. “I think a lot of people went through very similar struggles while in lockdown, coming face to face with yourself and seeing who you really are and what’s important.”

    He added, “The song is a triumphant and emotional one for me because it was a time of realization to kick the things that were no good, and to take the choice in bettering myself. It also connects to a deeper theme about us as a society, and how we need to look at the way we treat ourselves, each other as well as the world.”

    Bring Me the Horizon Oli Sykes
    Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes Talks New EP, Collaborating with BABYMETAL and Amy Lee

    Bring Me the Horizon are set to play Slipknot’s Knotfest Los Angeles on November 5th. Before that, they’ll embark on a sold-out tour of the UK in late September.

    Watch the video for Bring Me the Horizon’s “DiE4u” below, followed by our 2020 interview with singer Oli Sykes.

