Britney Spears Cleared in Misdemeanor Assault Investigation

Spears' housekeeper accused the singer of slapping a phone out of her hand

Britney Spears
Britney Spears, photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
September 1, 2021 | 11:44pm ET

    Britney Spears has been cleared of any wrongdoing in an incident involving her housekeeper.

    Last month, Spears’ housekeeper alleged that the singer slapped a phone out of her hand after the two got into an argument regarding the veterinary care of Spears’ dog.

    Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigated Spears for misdemeanor domestic battery, but declined to file charges, citing insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred.

    Related Video

    In a statement, Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart described the allegations as “nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder — an overblown ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone.”

    “If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all,” Rosengart added. Anyone can make an accusation but this should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future.”

    This week also saw new developments in Spears’ ongoing legal battle over the future of her conservatorship. On Tuesday, Rosengart filed supplemental petition to immediately suspend and remove Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, as the head of her conservatorship. Jamie announced his intention to step down as Britney’s conservator last month, but in the weeks since then he’s sought to use “his remaining leverage to ensure the pending accounting is approved, which includes about $2 million in fees to third parties including his attorneys.”

    “Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father,” Rosengart said in a statement. “Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal. This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal. Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do.

