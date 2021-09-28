Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan to Perform at Stand Up for Heroes

The 15th annual event will raise money for US veterans and their families

Stand Up for Heroes Springsteen event concert Bruce Springsteen Jon Stewart comedy set live Jim Gaffigan show Jon Stewart (photo via CBS), Bruce Springsteen (photo by Ben Kaye), and Jim Gaffigan (photo via Netflix)
Jon Stewart (photo via CBS), Bruce Springsteen (photo by Ben Kaye), and Jim Gaffigan (photo via Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 28, 2021 | 12:25pm ET

    The 15th annual Stand Up for Heroes event — which brings together comedians and musicians to raise funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation — has announced its lineup, and it is once again led by local superstars Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart.

    Stewart will retake the microphone as the Stand Up for Heroes’ longtime emcee, while Springsteen will resume his title as the event’s main headliner. Also slated to perform as a marquee act this year is Jim Gaffigan. Rounding out the lineup are Nate Bargatze, Grace Gaustad, Nikki Glaser, Sing Harlem, and Donnell Rawlings as well.

    Proceeds raised from the livestream will go to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which aims to help US veterans and military families thrive during difficult situations, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Our military community sacrifices so much for their fellow citizens,” said co-founder Woodruff in a statement. “They have earned our enduring respect, and more importantly, our support.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Following last year’s livestream edition due to the pandemic, this year’s Stand Up for Heroes show will take place on November 8th. It’s being held inside Alice Tully Hall at New York City’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. All attendees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear masks in accordance with state and venue guidelines. Find more information and purchase tickets through the event’s website.

    Misheard Song Lyrics
     Editor's Pick
    18 Most Commonly Misheard Song Lyrics

    Springsteen and Stewart have been busy when it comes to lending a hand to American veterans. On September 11th, the rock legend performed a touching rendition of “I’ll See You in My Dreams” at the city’s 20th anniversary remembrance ceremony. As for Stewart, he organized a massive 9/11 comedy benefit special at Madison Square Garden that had everyone who’s anyone in the industry there to perform — and, fingers crossed, it will be released on DVD or streaming as a fundraiser sometime soon.

    A few days ago, Springsteen announced plans to release The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, a new concert film and live album memorializing two of The E-Street Band’s most iconic gigs. He also got to spend his summer cheering on his professional horseback rider daughter Jessica, who won the silver medal (!) for team equestrian jumping at the Olympics, which is about the coolest reason for a father to be proud of his kid.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

gwar grohl response he was holding us back

GWAR on Dave Grohl Almost Joining the Band: "He Was Holding Us Back"

September 28, 2021

IDLES CRAWLER new album Beachland Ballroom music video stream song single band, photo by Tom Ham

IDLES Announce New Album CRAWLER, Share "The Beachland Ballroom": Stream

September 28, 2021

glastonbury mdma cocaine public urination peeing drugs dangerous whitelake river somerset

Glastonbury Festival: Public Urination Blamed for "Dangerous" Levels of MDMA, Cocaine in River

September 28, 2021

Tenacious D Greatest Song in the World

Exclusive: Tenacious D Finally Come Clean on Which Song Is the Greatest in the World

September 28, 2021

 

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce New Collaborative Album, Share "Blood Moon": Stream

September 28, 2021

steven van zandt interview

Steven Van Zandt on His New Memoir and Preparing to Hit the Road Again with Bruce Springsteen: "If We Can Be Safe, We'll Do it"

September 28, 2021

The Harder They Fall jay-z kid cudi new track tease

JAY-Z and Kid Cudi Tease New Song in Trailer for The Harder They Fall: Watch

September 28, 2021

dave grohl gwar

Dave Grohl Seriously Considered Joining GWAR Back in the Day

September 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan to Perform at Stand Up for Heroes

Menu Shop Search Sale