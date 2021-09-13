BTS and Coldplay Announce Collaborative Single

BTS and Coldplay are teaming up for a new collaborative single called “My Universe.”

The track, sung in both English and Korean, was written by Coldplay and BTS and produced by Max Martin. It will be released on September 24th, serving as the second single to Coldplay’s upcoming album, Music of the Spheres.

Pre-orders for a physical two-song CD version of “My Universe” are now ongoing through Coldplay’s website.

Ahead of the album’s October 15th release, Coldplay previously previewed Music of the Spheres with the lead single, “Higher Power,” and the 10-minute closing track, “Colortura.”

“My Universe” marks BTS’s second high-profile collaboration in as many months, as the band recently teamed with Megan Thee Stallion for a new remix of their latest smash, “Butter.”

