Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BTS and Coldplay Announce Collaborative Single

"My Universe" is set for release on September 24th

BTS with Coldplay
BTS and Coldplay, photo by James Marcus Haney x Heo Jae Young x Kim So Jung
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 13, 2021 | 9:24am ET

    BTS and Coldplay are teaming up for a new collaborative single called “My Universe.”

    The track, sung in both English and Korean, was written by Coldplay and BTS and produced by Max Martin. It will be released on September 24th, serving as the second single to Coldplay’s upcoming album, Music of the Spheres.

    Pre-orders for a physical two-song CD version of “My Universe” are now ongoing through Coldplay’s website.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Ahead of the album’s October 15th release, Coldplay previously previewed Music of the Spheres with the lead single, “Higher Power,” and the 10-minute closing track, “Colortura.” 

    “My Universe” marks BTS’s second high-profile collaboration in as many months, as the band recently teamed with Megan Thee Stallion for a new remix of their latest smash, “Butter.”

    Editor’s Note: Keep up with all things BTS by listening to our Stanning BTS podcast. Also be sure to pick up the new Iconic ARMY Stanning BTS T-shirt.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

iron maiden senjutsu billboard chart position

Iron Maiden Notch Their Highest-Charting Album Ever on Billboard 200 with Senjutsu

September 13, 2021

dua lipa 2022 tour dates megan thee stallion caroline polachek lol zouai north america american usa tickets

Dua Lipa Announces 2022 North American Tour with Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek

September 13, 2021

foo fighters global icon award 2021 mtv vmas performance medley

Foo Fighters Bring Rock 'n' Roll Back to VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

machine gun kelly allegedly fought ufc champ conor mcgregor at the 2021 mtv vmas

Machine Gun Kelly and UFC Champ Conor McGregor Fight on 2021 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: Report

September 12, 2021

 

Doja Cat VMAs

Doja Cat Performs "Been Like This" and "You Right" at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

Camila Cabello VMAs

Camila Cabello Performs "Don't Go Yet" at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

Lil Nas X VMAs

Lil Nas X Performs "Industry Baby" and "Montero" with Jack Harlow at the 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

Kacey Musgraves VMAs

Kacey Musgraves Debuts "star-crossed" Live at the 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

September 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS and Coldplay Announce Collaborative Single

Menu Shop Search Sale