BTS Named to 2022 Guinness World Records Hall of Fame

BTS are adding yet another title to their long, long list of accomplishments. Today, the K-pop idols have officially been named to the 2022 Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.

“THE Boys ARE IN THE BOOK,” the organization tweeted to share the news alongside a photo of the band holding their plaques. “After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.”

The whopping 23 records set by the Korean boy band now include most streamed group on Spotify (16.3 billion), most Twitter engagements for a music group, most followed music group on Instagram (48.7 million and counting), and most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert (765,000).

Additionally, many of the septet’s latest world records revolve around their hit single “Butter,” which notched new high marks for most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours (11.04 million), most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube (3.9 million, replacing their previously-held record for 2020’s “Dynamite”), most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours (108.2 million), and more.

“Despite their young age, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have left a mark in the present cultural landscape, breaking free from the limitations of their home market and of a language, South Korean, that remains widely unknown to the international public,” Guinness continued in a separate statement. “In fact, through their art, the seven artists are raising awareness around Korean culture and language (which earned them the ambitious 5th class of the Order of Cultural Merit, the Flower Crown).”

Check out BTS’ Guinness World Records announcement below.

On the latest episode of Consequence‘s Stanning BTS podcast, hosts Kayla and Bethany cover everything from the band’s decision to cancel their “Map of the Soul Tour” amid the recent surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant, the new “Butter” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

