Camila Cabello Performs “Don’t Go Yet” at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

The lead single from her next album

Camila Cabello VMAs
Camila Cabello at the VMAs, photo by ohn Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
September 12, 2021 | 9:24pm ET

    Camila Cabello was able to take some time away from her LA traffic flash mobs to make an appearance at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The pop star took the stage to perform “Don’t Go Yet,” the Latin-influenced lead single from her forthcoming album, Familia.

    Cabello’s colorful stage design recalled classic architecture from her Cuban homeland, with her band and backup dancers creating their own block party. Those who watched the show from home got a bit more retro flair, as the first portion of the performance was shot in black-and-white, which Cabello whipped away to reveal the bright set design.

    While the singer isn’t up for any VMAs herself this year, it marks her return as a performer: Who could forget her steamy rendition of “Señorita” with her now-boyfriend Shawn Mendes in 2019? If you missed it live, watch her do “Don’t Go Yet” at the 2021 VMAs below, and replay all of the evening’s performances here.

    Aside from her own music, Cabello stars as the titular princess in Amazon Prime Video’s new Cinderella adaptation. Familia is set to arrive sometime this year.

     

Camila Cabello Performs "Don't Go Yet" at 2021 MTV VMAs: Watch

