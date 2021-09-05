Menu
Founding Cannibal Corpse Singer Calls Kourtney Kardashian a “Poser” after She Wears Band’s Shirt

Chris Barnes also labeled Kourtney's boyfriend Travis Barker a "poser"

Chris Barnes Kourtney Kardashian Cannibal Corpse shirt
Chris Barnes (photo by Vince Edwards / Metal Blade), Kourtney Kardashian (photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
September 5, 2021 | 10:02am ET

    Kourtney Kardashian turned heads by sporting a gory Cannibal Corpse shirt when she stepped out with boyfriend Travis Barker a few days ago. Now, founding Cannibal Corpse singer Chris Barnes has labeled both the reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer “posers.”

    The eldest of the Kardashian sisters sported a long-sleeve black shirt with the gruesome artwork from Cannibal Corpse’s 1990 debut album, Eaten Back to Life, as she walked hand in hand with Barker, who repped punk pioneers The Cramps with his white tee.

    Barnes, who has fronted Six Feet Under since Cannibal Corpse parted ways with him in 1995, shared the pic of Kourtney and Travis on his Twitter, and simply wrote “Posers.”

    It’s not the first time the Kardashians have been called out for wearing metal shirts. Kim Kardashian has been seen in a Metallica shirt, while Kendall Jenner has sported a Slayer tee in the past.

    Furthermore, after getting hit with cease-and-desist letters, both Kendall and sister Kylie were forced to kill a line of apparel that plastered their faces on top of album artwork from Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and more. In a statement apologizing to the various music acts, Kendall even admitted the “designs were not well thought out.”

    Of course, the question always arises whether these reality stars and other celebs are truly metal fans, and thus the “poser” comment from Barnes. We’re guessing Kourtney Kardashian can’t name three Cannibal Corpse songs, but who knows? Maybe she has a secret affinity for brutal death metal.

    Zaria Shreds Metallica on TikTok
    TikTok Star Shreds Metallica Songs on Guitar After She’s Called Out for Wearing Band’s T-Shirt: Watch

    In one flip-the-switch case last year, an aspiring TikTok R&B/hip-hop vocalist named Zaria was asked to name three Metallica songs after wearing one of the band’s shirts. In turn, not only did she name the songs, she proceeded to shred a number of Metallica classics on guitar.

    See Chris Barnes’ tweet below, and be on the look out for the Kardashian sisters’ mom, Kris Jenner, in a Cattle Decapitation shirt in the near future.

