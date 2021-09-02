Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Charli XCX Launches New Era with “Good Ones”: Stream

It marks her first new solo material since 2020's How I’m Feeling Now

charli xcx good ones new song video stream
Charli XCX in “Good Ones” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 2, 2021 | 2:00pm ET

    After a month-long tease, Charli XCX has kicked off her latest era with “Good Ones.” Watch the accompanying music video below.

    “Good Ones” marks Charli’s first new material since How I’m Feeling Now, one of the best albums of 2020. Leaving behind the vulnerable aesthetic of the pandemic release, Charli has taken on the persona of “an ultra pop star” for her upcoming project.

    “It feels like Charli ultra pop star, all-out, sell your soul kind of version of myself. I feel like I have unlocked this kind of ultimate top-tier level of myself and it is fun to get to know her a bit as well,” explained Charli in a recent interview with Evening Standard. “The previous lockdown album was very much the opposite, it was very DIY. I made it with my fans very quickly. I kind of wanted to go in the opposite direction.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “The first single of my new chapter embraces  all that my life has to offer in today’s world – fame, glamour, inner demons and global hits,” added Charli in a press release ‘Good Ones’ was produced by Oscar Holter of Max Martin’s Wolf Cousins entity, and laments my inability to keep hold of healthy relationships, instead being endlessly drawn back to the dysfunctional and toxic.”

    “Filmed in Mexico and co-directed by my new favorite director: Hannah Lux Davis, the ‘Good Ones’ video sees me dramatically mourning the untimely loss of my partner as I battle with the realization that once again I’ve abandoned the goodness in my life, in favor of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a new era of me: Charli XCX.”

    Charli has yet to reveal the album’s title, but appeared to tease a March 18th, 2022 release date last month. The forthcoming record will be her final album under her current contract with Warner.

    Advertisement

    Since dropping How I’m Feeling Now, Charli has teamed with The 1975 and No Rome on “Spinning” while guesting on remixes by Lady Gaga, A . G. Cook, and ELIO. She also debuted a new documentary titled Alone Together at SXSW.

    “Good Ones” Artwork:

    charli xcx good ones new song video artwork

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

the dodos grizzly peak new album annie single the surface lyric video stream

The Dodos Announce New Album Grizzly Peak, Drop "Annie" and "The Surface": Stream

September 2, 2021

abba voyage new album i still have faith in you don't shut me down

ABBA to Return with First Album in 40 Years, Share Two New Songs: Stream

September 2, 2021

Pink Floyd Announce A Momentary Lapse of Reason - Remixed & Updated

September 2, 2021

jon hopkins music for psychedelic therapy new album sit around the fire ram dass east forest stream

Jon Hopkins Announces Music for Psychedelic Therapy, Shares "Sit Around the Fire": Stream

September 2, 2021

 

the doors la woman 50th anniversary deluxe edition riders on the storm demo

The Doors' L.A. Woman Gets 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition with Lost "Riders on the Storm" Demo

September 1, 2021

rosalia TOKISCHA linda pretty music video new song collaboration watch

Rosalía Teams with Tokischa for New Song "Linda": Stream

September 1, 2021

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album knees single stream

Injury Reserve Share Trippy New Track "Superman That": Stream

September 1, 2021

dj shadow endtroducing reissue 25th anniversary announcement

DJ Shadow Announces 25th Anniversary Endtroducing..... Reissue

September 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Charli XCX Launches New Era with "Good Ones": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale