China Bans “Sissy Men” from Television

China has announced that effeminate men are banned from television. This homophobic crackdown is being touted as a “national rejuvenation,” according to Deadline, as state TV regulators call to “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics.”

In signaling the kind of men who were undesirable, China used the insulting slang phrase, “niang pao,” which could literally be translated as, “girlie guns,” according to Deadline.

The ban extended to “vulgar internet celebrities,” and regulators also warned broadcasters away from promoting admiration of wealth. Instead, television should “vigorously promote excellent Chinese traditional culture, revolutionary culture, and advanced socialist culture.”

This “national rejuvenation” initiative comes from President Xi Jinping, who is targeting many different communities and subcultures. Earlier this week, the government limited children’s online gaming to three hours per week, and recently it has also cracked down on BTS and K-pop fans, cryptocurrency, sports, and gambling.