Chris Rock is urging his fans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 after recently testing positive for the virus.

“I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” the 56-year-old comedian wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Rock previously confirmed that he was vaccinated. He also appeared in a PSA encouraging mask wearing.

