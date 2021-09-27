Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Christine and the Queens Surprise Releases New EP Joseph: Stream

Proceeds go to Global Citizen to fight climate change

christine and the queens joseph ep new songs freedom Comme l’oiseau stream
Christine and the Queens, photo by Camille Vivier
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 27, 2021 | 12:17pm ET

    Christine and the Queens has shared a new two-track covers EP called Joseph. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    The surprise release from Chris opens with a minor-key synthpop cover of “Comme l’oiseau,” which could be translated as “Like the Bird,” and which was originated by Michel Fugain & Le Big Bazar. That’s followed by “Freedom,” a cover of George Michael’s “Freedom ’90” with a darker, richer backing track. Proceeds from the EP will be donated to Global Citizen to help fight climate change.

    Ahead of the EP’s release, Christine and the Queens performed both songs at the Global Citizen Live festival from Paris over the weekend. You can replay both performances below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In 2020, Christine and the Queens released the La Vita Nuova EP, as well as the new song “Eyes of a child,” for the Amazon Prime series HANNA. Her last studio album, Chris, came out in 2018. Last year, she spoke to Consequence about her pandemic covers and finding a stage in quarantine.

    Advertisement

    Joseph EP Artwork:

    christine and the queens joseph ep new songs freedom Comme l’oiseau stream

    Advertisement

    Joseph Tracklist:
    01. Comme l’oiseau
    02. Freedom

Latest Stories

soccer mommy kero kero bonito rom com 2021 new song stream adult swim singles

Soccer Mommy and Kero Kero Bonito Team Up on "rom com 2021": Stream

September 27, 2021

emigrate new album the persistence of memory

Emigrate (Rammstein's Richard Kruspe) Announces New Album, Shares "You Can't Run Away": Stream

September 27, 2021

portugal the man LEN eels covers

Portugal. The Man Cover LEN's "Steal My Sunshine" and Eels' "Novocaine for the Soul": Stream

September 24, 2021

princess nokia boys are from mars yung baby tate stream

Princess Nokia Drops NSFW Anthem "Boys Are from Mars": Stream

September 24, 2021

 

run the jewels lil wayne ooo la la remix rtj4 deluxe edition stream

Run the Jewels Tap Lil Wayne for "ooh la la" Remix: Stream

September 24, 2021

the regrettes monday new song video stream

The Regrettes Share Existential New Single "Monday": Stream

September 24, 2021

chvrches avril lavigne i'm with you cover apple music home session

CHVRCHES Cover Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You": Stream

September 24, 2021

boys noize polarity

Boys Noize Breaks Down His New Album +|- (Polarity) Track by Track: Exclusive

September 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Christine and the Queens Surprise Releases New EP Joseph: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale