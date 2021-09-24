CHVRCHES Cover Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You”: Stream

In an era of renewed appreciation for the early ’00s pop masterworks of Avril Lavigne, it feels somewhat fitting that modern synthpop stars CHVRCHES would cover of “I’m With You.”

The Scottish trio did just that, turning in a fairly straightforward rendition of the 2002 track for Apple Music’s latest Home Session. Calling the track “a classic banger-ballad of our times,” singer Lauren Mayberry gives the cover as much emotion as anything in CHVRCHES’ own catalog.

The band also delivered a version of their recent Screen Violence single “California” for the session, and you can hear both tracks below.

In addition to revisiting Avril Lavigne, CHVRCHES have recently covered Echo & The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon” and Gerard McMahon’s The Lost Boys classic “Cry Little Sister” for Netflix’s new movie Nightbooks. The band has also collaborated with the likes of John Carpenter and The Cure’s Robert Smith, which they discussed with Consequence over Zoom a few weeks back.