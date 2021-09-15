CHVRCHES Cover Gerard McMahon’s “Cry Little Sister” for Netflix’s Nightbooks: Stream

CHVRCHES have shared their cover of Gerard McMahon’s “Cry Little Sister” for the soundtrack to the Netflix movie Nightbooks. Stream it below.

“Cry, little sister/ Thou shalt not fall/ Come, come to your brother/ Thou shalt not die/ Unchain me, sister/ Thou shalt not fear/ Love is with your brother/ Thou shalt not kill,” Lauren Mayberry intones in a call-and-answer with herself on the track’s foreboding, atmospheric chorus.

The band opened up about their love of the 1987 gothic rock classic originally featured in Joel Schumacher’s The Lost Boys, saying in a statement, “We were so excited to work on this project as we are big fans of everyone involved. Cinema — horror in particular — has always been a big part of CHVRCHES behind the scenes. We have talked about covering “Cry Little Sister” for years and this seemed like the perfect moment to do it.”

Starring Krysten Ritter, Winslow Fegley, and Lidya Jewett, Nightbooks hits the streamer today, September 15th. It unveils the tale of a young boy trapped in the magical apartment of an evil witch, who must tell a scary story every night in order to stay alive. Stream CHVRCHES’ take on “Cry Little Sister” after the jump.

Meanwhile, the Glasgow-based trio released their fourth album Screen Violence late last month via EMI/Glassnote Records. The 10-track LP features “How Not to Drown,” a duet with The Cure’s Robert Smith. Additionally, the band recently teamed up with John Carpenter for remixes of their latest single “Good Girls” and the Horror Master’s “Turning the Bones,” and also covered Echo & The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon” as an homage to 2001’s Donnie Darko.

