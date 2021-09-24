Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Coldplay and BTS Release Collaborative Single “My Universe”: Stream

An all-star collaboration appearing on Coldplay's new album Music of the Spheres

coldplay bts my universe collab new single stream
Coldplay and BTS, photo by James Marcus Haney x Heo Jae Young x Kim So Jung
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 24, 2021 | 8:48am ET

    At long last, BTS and Coldplay are taking over the universe. The K-pop idols and veteran rock band have unveiled their new collaboration “My Universe,” via Parlophone Records and Big Hit Music. Stream the track below.

    Produced by Max Martin, the bands’ collaboration extended to the songwriting, which featured lyrics in both English and Korean.

    BTS’ last two singles — “Permission to Dance” and “Butter” — became their third and fourth back-to-back No. 1 hits, “My Universe” will serve as the second single off Coldplay’s upcoming ninth album Music of the Spheres, following “Higher Power.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To promote the track, Coldplay’s Chris Martin stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform an acoustic version sans the boy band or the rest of his own group. (Teasing the appearance earlier this week, he admitted with a laugh that the performance is the first time he’d ever attempted BTS’ Korean lyrics.)

    BTS didn’t join Martin and Kelly Clarkson, but they did make their third appearance before the UN General Assembly earlier this week. Recently appointed Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the group gave a speech via translator in their native Korean and also performed “Permission to Dance.”

    Recently, the K-pop septet also released a new remix of “Butter” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, while Coldplay unveiled epic Music of the Spheres album closer “Coloratura” and took the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

    Advertisement

    Editor’s Note: Keep up with all things BTS by listening to our Stanning BTS podcast. Also be sure to pick up the new Iconic ARMY Stanning BTS T-shirt.

Latest Stories

princess nokia boys are from mars yung baby tate stream

Princess Nokia Drops NSFW Anthem "Boys Are from Mars": Stream

September 24, 2021

run the jewels lil wayne ooo la la remix rtj4 deluxe edition stream

Run the Jewels Tap Lil Wayne for "ooh la la" Remix: Stream

September 24, 2021

the regrettes monday new song video stream

The Regrettes Share Existential New Single "Monday": Stream

September 24, 2021

chvrches avril lavigne i'm with you cover apple music home session

CHVRCHES Cover Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You": Stream

September 24, 2021

 

boys noize polarity

Boys Noize Breaks Down His New Album +|- (Polarity) Track by Track: Exclusive

September 24, 2021

lakeyah my time track by track gangsta grillz mixtape album stream

Lakeyah Breaks Down New Gangsta Grillz Mixtape My Time Track by Track: Exclusive

September 24, 2021

Sufjan Stevens A Beginner's Mind stream Angelo De Augustine new album music record collaborative LP Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine, artwork courtesy of artists

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Release Collaborative Album A Beginner's Mind: Stream

September 24, 2021

Bartees Strange Weights stream new song music video lyrics single Bartees Strange, photo by Julia Leiby

Bartees Strange Unveils Blistering New Song "Weights": Stream

September 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coldplay and BTS Release Collaborative Single "My Universe": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale