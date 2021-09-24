At long last, BTS and Coldplay are taking over the universe. The K-pop idols and veteran rock band have unveiled their new collaboration “My Universe,” via Parlophone Records and Big Hit Music. Stream the track below.

Produced by Max Martin, the bands’ collaboration extended to the songwriting, which featured lyrics in both English and Korean.

BTS’ last two singles — “Permission to Dance” and “Butter” — became their third and fourth back-to-back No. 1 hits, “My Universe” will serve as the second single off Coldplay’s upcoming ninth album Music of the Spheres, following “Higher Power.”

To promote the track, Coldplay’s Chris Martin stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform an acoustic version sans the boy band or the rest of his own group. (Teasing the appearance earlier this week, he admitted with a laugh that the performance is the first time he’d ever attempted BTS’ Korean lyrics.)

BTS didn’t join Martin and Kelly Clarkson, but they did make their third appearance before the UN General Assembly earlier this week. Recently appointed Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the group gave a speech via translator in their native Korean and also performed “Permission to Dance.”

Recently, the K-pop septet also released a new remix of “Butter” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, while Coldplay unveiled epic Music of the Spheres album closer “Coloratura” and took the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

