Coldplay Link Up with Billie Eilish, BTS, Camila Cabello for Global Citizen Set: Watch

Coldplay could’ve died as villains, but after 25 years in the game they’ve lived long enough to see themselves become the heroes. The onetime least-cool act in rock and roll are flourishing in an increasingly poptimistic world, and for the climate crisis fundraiser Global Citizen Live, they teamed up with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, BTS, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes.

Coldplay enlisted Eilish and FINNEAS for the X&Y cut “Fix You.” Performing in front of a golden backdrop that set off her new ‘do, Eilish’s breathy vocals were a perfect complement to this softer song, while FINNEAS’ mic was turned so far down that it’s unclear whether he was singing backup or lip synching.

As for the Bangtan Boys, they didn’t make it to New York in person, but they did film a cosmic video that Coldplay cast onto the big screen during the rendition of their new collaboration, “My Universe.” “We collaborated with a band, and we took their average age up 15 years,” frontman Chris Martin laughed to the crowd. “But it’s been one of the most fun things we’ve ever done.” He sang along to the BTS parts wherever he could, but said, “I don’t know this bit, you’ll have to watch the screen,” during the sections in Korean.

That’s their latest hit, but Coldplay also went back to the beginning. “First time we came to New York was to mix this song, and this is the song that kept bringing us back. This is called ‘Yellow,'” Martin explained, “and halfway through we’re gonna show how good it could’ve been.” That surprise turned out to be Cabello and Mendes, whose delicately high voices floated above the effervescent track. Check out “Yellow,” as well as “My Universe” and “Fix You” below.

Coldplay’s new album Music of the Spheres drops October 15th. The London lads recently shared the 10-minute album closer “Coloratura.”

