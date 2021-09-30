Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Coldplay and BTS Unite for Intergalactic “My Universe” Video: Watch

In which the rockers and K-pop idols meet alien supergroup the Supernova 7

coldplay bts my universe music video watch
Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 30, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Coldplay and BTS have unveiled the spacey music video for their hit collab “My Universe” via Parlophone Records/Big Hit. Watch it below.

    Set in far-off galaxy called The Spheres — as in Coldplay’s upcoming album Music of the Spheres — the rock band and K-pop idols team up with a supergroup of extraterrestrials called Supernova 7 to save music from being outlawed.

    “In the night, I lie and look up at you/ When the morning comes, I watch you rise/ There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture/ That bright infinity inside your eyes,” Chris Martin croons before being joined by Jung Kook on the track’s pre-chorus.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Directed by Dave Meyers, the visual follows Coldplay and BTS dropping two new versions of “My Universe”: an acoustic version and the “Supernova 7 Mix.” Watch the track’s out-of-this-world music video below.

    “My Universe” follows “Higher Power” as the second single off Coldplay’s aforementioned ninth studio set, which is slated for release October 15th. Ahead of the LP’s unveiling, they’ve also dropped 10-minute closer “Coloratura” as well as an album trailer titled “Overtura.”

    Earlier this week, BTS made a virtual appearance during Coldplay’s set at Global Citizen Live, where the rockers were also joined onstage by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes.

    Advertisement

    The Korean boy band have also announced a series of four stadium shows in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium later this year, marking their first live performances since 2019 and at least partially making up for their now-canceled “Map of the Soul Tour,” which was scrapped due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Don’t forget to check out Stanning BTS exclusively on the Consequence Podcast Network. On the latest episode, hosts Kayla and Bethany recap BTS’ historic speeches and performance at the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

kali uchis sza fue mejor new song video stream

Kali Uchis Recruits SZA for "fue mejor" Remix: Stream

September 29, 2021

wet leg wet dream new song video stream

Wet Leg Drop Sophomore Single "Wet Dream": Stream

September 29, 2021

japanese breakfast sable better the mask live stream

Japanese Breakfast Shares Live Version of "Better the Mask": Stream

September 29, 2021

ian sweet f*ckthat new song music video 2022 tour dates tickets

IAN SWEET Shares New Single "f*ckthat," Announces 2022 Tour Dates

September 29, 2021

 

john mellencamp bruce springsteen wasted days new song single duet album stream music video

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Share New Song "Wasted Days": Stream

September 29, 2021

IDLES CRAWLER new album Beachland Ballroom music video stream song single band, photo by Tom Ham

IDLES Announce New Album CRAWLER, Share "The Beachland Ballroom": Stream

September 28, 2021

slothrust 2022 west coast tour dates parallel timeline waiting music video

Slothrust Announce 2022 Tour, Drop "Waiting" Music Video: Watch

September 27, 2021

princess nokia boys are from mars yung baby tate stream

Princess Nokia Drops NSFW Anthem "Boys Are from Mars": Stream

September 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coldplay and BTS Unite for Intergalactic "My Universe" Video: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale