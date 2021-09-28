Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce New Collaborative Album, Share “Blood Moon”: Stream

Bloodmoon: I arrives November 19th

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe (photo by Emily Birds)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 28, 2021 | 11:47am ET

    Converge and Chelsea Wolfe have announced a new collaborative album entitled Bloodmoon: I, arriving November 19th. As a preview, they’ve shared the music video for its lead single, “Blood Moon.”

    The collaborative effort also features Wolfe’s musical writing partner Ben Chisholm and Cave In’s Stephen Brodsky. The star-studded project came together out of the desire “to do something grander than the typical four-piece Converge music,” according to vocalist Jacob Bannon.

    The eight-plus-minute “Blood Moon” showcases the sheer ambition of the collab. The brooding, cinematic arrangement trudges forward with a doom-like pace, featuring haunting vocal passages from Bannon and Wolfe. It builds to a massive sonic climax of harshness, anchored by metallic blasts from Converge themselves.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “The project stretched my vocals in new ways,” Wolfe said via a press release. “It’s so different than what I normally sing over that I was able to open up and be vulnerable with my vocals.”

    Added Bannon: “Our dynamics are pushing and pulling in all different directions on this record, and I find that to be creatively rewarding.”

    chelsea wolfe green altar woodstock
     Editor's Pick
    Chelsea Wolfe Shares New Song “Green Altar” and Cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock”: Stream

    The origins of the musical partnership stretch back to the 2016 Roadburn festival. The Dutch fest saw an early version of the collaboration, with the seven-piece performing revamped Converge material under the Blood Moon moniker.

    Advertisement

    The artists’ busy schedules wouldn’t clear again until 2019, when they convened to record. Sessions took place at Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou’s God City Studio in Salem, Massachusetts (with Ballou producing), until the pandemic forced the record to be finished remotely.

    “I feel like everyone just kept the music in mind and wanted to do what’s best for the song,” Brodsky noted.

    Pre-order the 11-song album on CD and digitally via Epitaph Records. A vinyl pressing is due out June 24th via Deathwish Inc.

    Advertisement

    Bloodmoon: I Artwork:

    unnamed 3 copy Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce New Collaborative Album, Share Blood Moon: Stream

    Bloodmoon: I Tracklist:
    01. Blood Moon
    02. Viscera of Men
    03. Coil
    04. Flower Moon
    05. Tongues Playing Dead
    06. Lord of Liars
    07. Failure Forever
    08. Scorpion’s Sting
    09. Daimon
    10. Crimson Stone
    11. Blood Dawn

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

IDLES CRAWLER new album Beachland Ballroom music video stream song single band, photo by Tom Ham

IDLES Announce New Album CRAWLER, Share "The Beachland Ballroom": Stream

September 28, 2021

The Harder They Fall jay-z kid cudi new track tease

JAY-Z and Kid Cudi Tease New Song in Trailer for The Harder They Fall: Watch

September 28, 2021

connan mockasin jassbusters two flipping poles new song streamconnan mockasin jassbusters two flipping poles new song stream

Connan Mockasin Announces New Album Jassbusters Two, Shares "Flipping Poles": Stream

September 28, 2021

frank zappa 200 motels 50th anniversary reissue

Frank Zappa's 200 Motels Receiving Box Set Reissue for 50th Anniversary

September 27, 2021

 

arca new single incendio stream concert film

Arca Shares New Single "Incendio": Stream

September 27, 2021

soccer mommy kero kero bonito rom com 2021 new song stream adult swim singles

Soccer Mommy and Kero Kero Bonito Team Up on "rom com 2021": Stream

September 27, 2021

emigrate new album the persistence of memory

Emigrate (Rammstein's Richard Kruspe) Announces New Album, Shares "You Can't Run Away": Stream

September 27, 2021

christine and the queens joseph ep new songs freedom Comme l’oiseau stream

Christine and the Queens Surprise Releases New EP Joseph: Stream

September 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce New Collaborative Album, Share "Blood Moon": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale