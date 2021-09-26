Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Netflix Drops Dazzling Opening Title Sequence for Cowboy Bebop: Watch

Premiering November 19th

cowboy bebop opening title sequence intro john cho watch
Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 26, 2021 | 4:09pm ET

    Netflix has unveiled the opening credits to its highly-anticipated adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Watch the intro below.

    Taking cues from the beloved original anime series, the colorful sequence is equal parts comic book ka-pow and live action noir as it introduces viewers to the show’s titular gang of interstellar bounty hunters over a jazzy rendition of the anime’s original theme song — “Tank!” by composer Yoko Kanno‘s band Seatbelts. “I think it’s time we blow this thing/ Get everybody and their stuff together/ OK, 3, 2, 1, let’s jam,” pronounces a male voice, kicking the action off over a jumping bassline and the blast of a full horn section.

    Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as Spike Siegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Elena Satine as Julia, and Alex Hassell as Vicious. All 10 episodes of the show’s first season will premiere November 19th, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the space Western’s original premiere back in 2001.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Watch Cowboy Bebop’s opening titles (and marvel at Cho’s glorious locks) after the jump.

    Last month, Netflix dropped the first set of teaser images of the series, giving fans their first glimpse of Cho, Shakir, and Pineda as a team. And way back in October of 2019, the streamer revealed the adorable corgi actor named Henry who will portray Ein during the cast’s very first table read.

     

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

the sandman teaser netflix trailer tom sturridge charles dance watch

Netflix Summons the Lord of Dreams in First Teaser for The Sandman: Watch

September 26, 2021

Image courtesy of Netflix

Netflix Buys Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory and the Rest of Roald Dahl's Catalog

September 22, 2021

chvrches cry little sister cover netflix nightbooks stream gerard mcmahon

CHVRCHES Cover Gerard McMahon's "Cry Little Sister" for Netflix's Nightbooks: Stream

September 15, 2021

Tommy Lee Reacts to Pam & Tommy miniseries

Tommy Lee Is Actually "Cool" with Hulu's Pam & Tommy Sex Tape Miniseries

September 14, 2021

 

doom patrol season 3 trailer madame rouge michelle gomez

Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer Introduces Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge: Watch

September 1, 2021

Marvel What If Review

Marvel Plays With Some Fun Thought Experiments in What If...?: Review

August 10, 2021

Reservation Dogs Review

FX's Reservation Dogs Is a Sweetly Incisive Series About Native American Life: Review

August 9, 2021

netflix unveils new trailer for stranger things 4

Netflix Confirms 2022 Release for Stranger Things 4 in First Look Teaser: Watch

August 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix Drops Dazzling Opening Title Sequence for Cowboy Bebop: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale