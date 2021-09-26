Netflix Drops Dazzling Opening Title Sequence for Cowboy Bebop: Watch

Netflix has unveiled the opening credits to its highly-anticipated adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Watch the intro below.

Taking cues from the beloved original anime series, the colorful sequence is equal parts comic book ka-pow and live action noir as it introduces viewers to the show’s titular gang of interstellar bounty hunters over a jazzy rendition of the anime’s original theme song — “Tank!” by composer Yoko Kanno‘s band Seatbelts. “I think it’s time we blow this thing/ Get everybody and their stuff together/ OK, 3, 2, 1, let’s jam,” pronounces a male voice, kicking the action off over a jumping bassline and the blast of a full horn section.

Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as Spike Siegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Elena Satine as Julia, and Alex Hassell as Vicious. All 10 episodes of the show’s first season will premiere November 19th, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the space Western’s original premiere back in 2001.

Advertisement

Related Video

Watch Cowboy Bebop’s opening titles (and marvel at Cho’s glorious locks) after the jump.

Last month, Netflix dropped the first set of teaser images of the series, giving fans their first glimpse of Cho, Shakir, and Pineda as a team. And way back in October of 2019, the streamer revealed the adorable corgi actor named Henry who will portray Ein during the cast’s very first table read.

Advertisement