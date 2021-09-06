The Cranberries Mark Dolores O’Riordan’s 50th Birthday with New Playlist

The Cranberries are paying tribute to Dolores O’Riordan on what would have been her 50th birthday with a new specially curated playlist.

“To mark the occasion, we have, together with some of Dolores’ closest friends and family, chosen a special playlist of 15 songs from our catalogue, songs that remind each of us in differing ways and for differing reasons of Dolores, and rather than choose songs from the hits, we decided to choose from some of our favourite lesser-known songs,” said The Cranberries’ Fergal Lawler Mike Hogan, and Noel Hogan in a statement.

Entitled Remembering Delores, the 15-song digital-only playlist was created and released with the approval of O’Riordan’s estate. Take a listen below.

Additionally, on Monday, Lawler and the Hogan brothers will take part in a livestream during which they’ll share memories of O’Riordan and discuss each track included on the playlist. The livestream will also include the premiere of a new music video for “Never Grow Old,” a montage of never-before-seen footage of the band from assorted photoshoots, outtakes and b-roll from their popular videos. The livestream begins at 7:00 p.m. BST / 1:00 p.m. EDT on the band’s Facebook.

O’Riordan passed away on January 15th, 2018. Her cause of death was ruled as a result of accidental drowning in a bath following sedation by alcohol intoxication.

