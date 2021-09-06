Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Cranberries Mark Dolores O’Riordan’s 50th Birthday with New Playlist

Remembering Delores was curated by The Cranberries' surviving members

Dolores O'Ridoran
Dolores O’Riordan, photo courtesy of The Cranberries
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 6, 2021 | 10:38am ET

    The Cranberries are paying tribute to Dolores O’Riordan on what would have been her 50th birthday with a new specially curated playlist.

    “To mark the occasion, we have, together with some of Dolores’ closest friends and family, chosen a special playlist of 15 songs from our catalogue, songs that remind each of us in differing ways and for differing reasons of Dolores, and rather than choose songs from the hits, we decided to choose from some of our favourite lesser-known songs,” said The Cranberries’ Fergal Lawler Mike Hogan, and Noel Hogan in a statement.

    Entitled Remembering Delores, the 15-song digital-only playlist was created and released with the approval of O’Riordan’s estate. Take a listen below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Additionally, on Monday, Lawler and the Hogan brothers will take part in a livestream during which they’ll share memories of O’Riordan and discuss each track included on the playlist. The livestream will also include the premiere of a new music video for “Never Grow Old,” a montage of never-before-seen footage of the band from assorted photoshoots, outtakes and b-roll from their popular videos. The livestream begins at 7:00 p.m. BST / 1:00 p.m. EDT on the band’s Facebook.

    O’Riordan passed away on January 15th, 2018. Her cause of death was ruled as a result of accidental drowning in a bath following sedation by alcohol intoxication.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

Lil Uzi Vert sans diamond

Lil Uzi Vert Has Implanted Diamond Torn from His Forehead After Diving Into Crowd

September 5, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers Bonnaroo

In Lieu of 'Roo: A Recap of Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and Sylvan Esso in Nashville

September 5, 2021

Guns N Roses Dave Grohl

BottleRock Pulls the Plug on Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl After Breaking Curfew

September 5, 2021

Slipknot Corey Taylor New Mask

Corey Taylor Debuts Creepy New Mask at Slipknot's First Show in 18 Months

September 5, 2021

 

Sarah Harding

R.I.P. Sarah Harding, Girls Aloud Member Dead at 39

September 5, 2021

Chris Barnes Kourtney Kardashian Cannibal Corpse shirt

Founding Cannibal Corpse Singer Calls Kourtney Kardashian a "Poser" after She Wears Band's Shirt

September 5, 2021

Rico Nasty Brings the Heat to Her Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

September 5, 2021

david crosby calls neil young most selfish person he's ever met interview

David Crosby: Neil Young Is the "Most Selfish Person" I Know

September 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Cranberries Mark Dolores O'Riordan's 50th Birthday with New Playlist

Menu Shop Search Sale