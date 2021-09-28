Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Gets Premiere Date, First Trailer

The 10-episode season premieres on October 24th

Curb HBO season 11
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 28, 2021 | 1:10pm ET

    Here’s some news that’ll leaving you feeling pretty, pretty, pretty good: Curb Your Enthusiasm’s 11th season will premiere on Sunday, October 24th. In anticipation, HBO has shared a new teaser trailer, which you can see below.

    Season 11 will span ten episodes in total. The 40-minute season premiere airs Sunday, October 24th beginning at 10:40 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

    Many Curb regulars are returning alongside series star Larry David, including Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Of course, this is the first season of Curb filmed in the COVID era, and the aforementioned teaser heavily implies that the pandemic will play a part in the upcoming episodes. “The World Has Changed. He Hasn’t,” reads a slugline appearing overtop that bald fuck’s head.

    Beyond the pandemic, David has plenty of other humorous real-life experiences to pull from. Just in the last few months, he found himself uninvited from Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party, and got into a public spat with Alan Dershowitz.

    Curb season 11 poster

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

gwar grohl response he was holding us back

GWAR on Dave Grohl Almost Joining the Band: "He Was Holding Us Back"

September 28, 2021

IDLES CRAWLER new album Beachland Ballroom music video stream song single band, photo by Tom Ham

IDLES Announce New Album CRAWLER, Share "The Beachland Ballroom": Stream

September 28, 2021

glastonbury mdma cocaine public urination peeing drugs dangerous whitelake river somerset

Glastonbury Festival: Public Urination Blamed for "Dangerous" Levels of MDMA, Cocaine in River

September 28, 2021

Stand Up for Heroes Springsteen event concert Bruce Springsteen Jon Stewart comedy set live Jim Gaffigan show Jon Stewart (photo via CBS), Bruce Springsteen (photo by Ben Kaye), and Jim Gaffigan (photo via Netflix)

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan to Perform at Stand Up for Heroes

September 28, 2021

 

Tenacious D Greatest Song in the World

Exclusive: Tenacious D Finally Come Clean on Which Song Is the Greatest in the World

September 28, 2021

Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce New Collaborative Album, Share "Blood Moon": Stream

September 28, 2021

The Harder They Fall jay-z kid cudi new track tease

JAY-Z and Kid Cudi Tease New Song in Trailer for The Harder They Fall: Watch

September 28, 2021

dave grohl gwar

Dave Grohl Seriously Considered Joining GWAR Back in the Day

September 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Gets Premiere Date, First Trailer

Menu Shop Search Sale