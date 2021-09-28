Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Gets Premiere Date, First Trailer

Here’s some news that’ll leaving you feeling pretty, pretty, pretty good: Curb Your Enthusiasm’s 11th season will premiere on Sunday, October 24th. In anticipation, HBO has shared a new teaser trailer, which you can see below.

Season 11 will span ten episodes in total. The 40-minute season premiere airs Sunday, October 24th beginning at 10:40 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Many Curb regulars are returning alongside series star Larry David, including Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis.

Advertisement

Related Video

Of course, this is the first season of Curb filmed in the COVID era, and the aforementioned teaser heavily implies that the pandemic will play a part in the upcoming episodes. “The World Has Changed. He Hasn’t,” reads a slugline appearing overtop that bald fuck’s head.

Beyond the pandemic, David has plenty of other humorous real-life experiences to pull from. Just in the last few months, he found himself uninvited from Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party, and got into a public spat with Alan Dershowitz.

Advertisement