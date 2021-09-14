Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Cypress Hill Reveal First Look at New Graphic Novel Tres Equis: Exclusive

A visual retelling of the iconic rap group's origins

cypress hill comic book graphic novel Tres Equis z2 comics
Cypress Hill: Tres Equis (Z2 Comics)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 14, 2021 | 12:28pm ET

    Consequence recently told the oral history of the legendary Cypress Hill on our The Opus podcast. Now, the Los Angeles rap group’s origins are getting a visual retelling via Z2 Comics’ latest graphic novel, Cypress Hill: Tres Equis.

    Arriving September 15th, the 160-page graphic novel depicts the early days of Louis “B-Real” Freese and Senen “Sen Dog” Reyes, back when they “were just a couple teenage cholos from around the way.” Through the stories in the book, we learn how a “series of chance encounters with both sides of the law changed their paths forever.” What’s more, classic Cypress Hill characters like Officer O’Malley, Sister Maggie, and others make appearances throughout the book.

    “Watching the 30-plus year origin of Cypress Hill retold through comics panels has been incredible,” Sen Dog tells Consequence. “These artists have created an art time machine of Cypress Hill’s birth. It’s the perfect way to continue celebrating the anniversary of our debut album.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Co-written by Noah Callahan-Bever (Complex Media) and Gabriel Alvarez (Ego Trip), Cypress Hill: Tres Equis features artwork by Felix Ruiz (Wolverine MAX), Jefte Palo (Taskmaster), Juan Gedeon (Venom), Damion Scott (Marvel’s Voices), Angel Hernandez (Star Trek/Green Lantern) and Paris Alleyne (AFTERFLIFT). Ahead of the graphic novel hitting shelves this Wednesday, check out some exclusive advance preview pages below.

    In addition to standard softcover and hardcover editions, Cypress Hill: Tres Equis is available in a Deluxe Edition and a Super Deluxe Edition, the latter limited to just 500 copies. Both oversized packages include the hardcover Cypress Hill: Tres Equis with Mister Cartoon cover; a Tyler Boss-designed slipcase; the 30th anniversary vinyl reissue of Cypress Hill pressed on translucent green vinyl with limited edition sleeve art designed by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz; and a trio of 8.75-inch-by-13.46inchexclusive art prints from Damion Scott, Juan Gaedeon, and Ortiz.

    the opus cypress hill episode 1 consequence podcast network
     Editor's Pick
    Cypress Hill’s Southern California Was a Cultural Powder Keg

    The Super Deluxe version also includes three exclusive Cypress Hill action figures in a collector’s box, plus a Cypress Hill “Tres Equis” bucket hat.

    Advertisement

    Beneath the preview pages below, you can take a look at the full Cypress Hill: Tres Equis Super Deluxe Edition package. Orders are available now via Z2 Comics.

    cypress hill tres equis graphic novel z2 comics page cover cypress hill tres equis graphic novel z2 comics page 1 cypress hill tres equis graphic novel z2 comics page 2 cypress hill tres equis graphic novel z2 comics page 3 cypress hill tres equis graphic novel z2 comics page 4 cypress hill tres equis graphic novel z2 comics page 5 cypress hill tres equis super deluxe edition comic book graphic novel

Latest Stories

jerry cantrell brighten video

Jerry Cantrell Premieres Video for New Song "Brighten": Stream

September 10, 2021

black map band chasms

Black Map Premiere "Chasms" Ahead of New Album Melodoria: Stream

September 10, 2021

slothrust parallel timeline album release stream origins premiere debut

Slothrust Premiere New LP Parallel Timeline, Share Album's Origins: Exclusive

September 9, 2021

dr dog loneliess photo by Ryan McMackin Luz de Vida II A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors

Dr. Dog Share New Song "Loneliness" from Homicide Survivors Benefit Compilation: Exclusive

September 7, 2021

 

tina guo serj tankian moonhearts in space

Cellist Tina Guo and Serj Tankian Premiere Video for "Moonhearts in Space": Stream

August 27, 2021

Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of The Weeknd blinding lights

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Turned Into Lullaby for Rockabye Baby: Stream

August 27, 2021

duff mckagan daughter grace mckagan one you love

Grace McKagan Premieres Video for New Song “One You Love”: Stream

August 20, 2021

Jeris Johnson Going Ghost Video

Jeris Johnson Shares the Origins of His New Music Video "Going Ghost": Exclusive

August 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cypress Hill Reveal First Look at New Graphic Novel Tres Equis: Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Sale