Damon Albarn Shares Gorgeous New Song “Particles”: Stream

His new solo album arrives November 12th

damon albarn particles new songs singles solo album stream listen
Damon Albarn
September 1, 2021 | 10:34am ET

    Damon Albarn feels love on a subatomic level on his new solo song “Particles.”

    It’s the latest single from his upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, and as it turns out, it provides the inspiration for the title. “The nearer the fountain, more pure the stream flows,” he sings, “And sweeter the river into which love grows.”

    The track is built over sounds of water and a gentle buzz like harmless gnats, as keyboards lap against the background noise. “The particles are joyous,” he coos, “As they alight on your skin.”

    Albarn has shared two different version of “Particles” — a standard version, and “Particles (Edit),” which cuts out the watery prelude and clocks in about 18 seconds shorter. Additionally, he’s shared a live performance video of the song.

    The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows arrives November 12th, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, Albarn shared the single “Polaris.” Last week, his band Gorillaz surprise dropped the new EP Meanwhile.

