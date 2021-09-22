Damon Albarn Shares New Solo Song “Royal Morning Blue”: Stream

In less than two months, Damon Albarn will release his sophomore solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. Before its arrival on November 12th via Transgressive, the Blur/Gorillaz frontman and mullet sensation has shared yet another single today with “Royal Morning Blue.” Additionally, Albarn has also announced a limited edition CD of the forthcoming album, which will include a “hidden” 20-minute track called “Huldufólk.”

Albarn wrote and recorded The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows while holed up in Iceland. From the window above his piano, the musician could see raindrops turn into snowflakes right before his eyes; “Royal Morning Blue” was inspired by this stunning sight. “In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said in a statement.

The new track arrives with a stirring, cinematic music video capturing a live in-studio performance. Watch “Royal Morning Blue” below.

“Royal Morning Blue” follows the previous singles “Polaris,” “Particles,” and the album’s title track. Last month, Gorillaz dropped the surprise EP Meanwhile.