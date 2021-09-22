Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Damon Albarn Shares New Solo Song “Royal Morning Blue”: Stream

Ahead of his next solo album this November

damon albarn shares new single royal morning blue stream
Damon Albarn, photo by Linda Brownlee
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 22, 2021 | 3:17pm ET

    In less than two months, Damon Albarn will release his sophomore solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream FlowsBefore its arrival on November 12th via Transgressive, the Blur/Gorillaz frontman and mullet sensation has shared yet another single today with “Royal Morning Blue.” Additionally, Albarn has also announced a limited edition CD of the forthcoming album, which will include a “hidden” 20-minute track called “Huldufólk.”

    Albarn wrote and recorded The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows while holed up in Iceland. From the window above his piano, the musician could see raindrops turn into snowflakes right before his eyes; “Royal Morning Blue” was inspired by this stunning sight. “In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said in a statement.

    The new track arrives with a stirring, cinematic music video capturing a live in-studio performance. Watch “Royal Morning Blue” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Royal Morning Blue” follows the previous singles “Polaris,” “Particles,” and the album’s title track. Last month, Gorillaz dropped the surprise EP Meanwhile.

Latest Stories

Tom Morello Bring Me the Horizon song

Tom Morello Unveils New Song "Let's Get the Party Started" featuring Bring Me the Horizon: Stream

September 22, 2021

alt-j the dream new album u&me new song video stream 2022 tour

alt-J Announce New Album The Dream, Share "U&ME": Stream

September 22, 2021

beach fossils the other side of life piano ballads this year piano stream

Beach Fossils Announce Jazz Piano Collection, Share "This Year (Piano)": Stream

September 22, 2021

laura jane grace shares surprise EP at war with the silverfish stream

Laura Jane Grace Shares Surprise EP At War with the Silverfish: Stream

September 22, 2021

 

andy shauf wilds new album jaywalker single stream

Andy Shauf Announces Surprise Album Wilds, Drops "Jaywalker": Stream

September 22, 2021

j. cole heaven's ep song video stream

J. Cole Surprise Drops New Song "Heaven's EP": Stream

September 22, 2021

dream theater invisible monster video

Dream Theater Unveil New Song "Invisible Monster": Stream

September 22, 2021

Geese

Geese Share New Song "Projector," Announce First-Ever Headlining Tour

September 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Damon Albarn Shares New Solo Song "Royal Morning Blue": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale