Dave Chappelle Announces New Netflix Special The Closer

Dave Chappelle is here to rescue you from your existential dread — or, at least he’s going to try. Today, the renowned comedian has unveiled the trailer for The Closer, his new Netflix standup special, just ahead of its release on October 5th.

“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” Chappelle says in the trailer’s first seconds. “Sometimes, the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember: I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it because it’s funny.” Billed as Chappelle’s “sixth chapter” — meaning his sixth Netflix special overall — The Closer follows 2019’s Sticks & Stones. See the trailer for The Closer below.

Chappelle’s 2021 so far has been mind-boggling, to say the least. Back in June, he joined Foo Fighters onstage at Madison Square Garden for a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep,” and he’ll be headlining a pair of shows with noted COVID vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan later this year (tickets are available through Ticketmaster, if you dare). He also recently became the first comedian to headline Summerfest’s main stage in Milwaukee.

