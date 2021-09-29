Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle Announces New Netflix Special The Closer

Chappelle's sixth Netflix special arrives October 5th

Dave Chappelle (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 29, 2021 | 1:05pm ET

    Dave Chappelle is here to rescue you from your existential dread — or, at least he’s going to try. Today, the renowned comedian has unveiled the trailer for The Closer, his new Netflix standup special, just ahead of its release on October 5th.

    “Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” Chappelle says in the trailer’s first seconds. “Sometimes, the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember: I’m not saying it to be mean, I’m saying it because it’s funny.” Billed as Chappelle’s “sixth chapter” — meaning his sixth Netflix special overall — The Closer follows 2019’s Sticks & StonesSee the trailer for The Closer below.

    Chappelle’s 2021 so far has been mind-boggling, to say the least. Back in June, he joined Foo Fighters onstage at Madison Square Garden for a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep,” and he’ll be headlining a pair of shows with noted COVID vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan later this year (tickets are available through Ticketmaster, if you dare). He also recently became the first comedian to headline Summerfest’s main stage in Milwaukee.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Latest Stories

the sandman teaser netflix trailer tom sturridge charles dance watch

Netflix Summons the Lord of Dreams in First Teaser for The Sandman: Watch

September 26, 2021

cowboy bebop opening title sequence intro john cho watch

Netflix Drops Dazzling Opening Title Sequence for Cowboy Bebop: Watch

September 26, 2021

Image courtesy of Netflix

Netflix Buys Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory and the Rest of Roald Dahl's Catalog

September 22, 2021

chvrches cry little sister cover netflix nightbooks stream gerard mcmahon

CHVRCHES Cover Gerard McMahon's "Cry Little Sister" for Netflix's Nightbooks: Stream

September 15, 2021

 

Tommy Lee Reacts to Pam & Tommy miniseries

Tommy Lee Is Actually "Cool" with Hulu's Pam & Tommy Sex Tape Miniseries

September 14, 2021

doom patrol season 3 trailer madame rouge michelle gomez

Doom Patrol Season 3 Trailer Introduces Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge: Watch

September 1, 2021

Marvel What If Review

Marvel Plays With Some Fun Thought Experiments in What If...?: Review

August 10, 2021

Reservation Dogs Review

FX's Reservation Dogs Is a Sweetly Incisive Series About Native American Life: Review

August 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Chappelle Announces New Netflix Special The Closer

Menu Shop Search Sale