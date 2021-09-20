Dave Grohl Announces Storyteller Book Tour

On October 5th, Dave Grohl will publish his debut memoir, The Storyteller. To promote its release, Grohl has now mapped out a small book tour.

During dates scheduled in London, New York, Washington, DC, and Los Angeles, Grohl will “share the experiences that have defined him — plus some special surprises — all 100% live and in-person,” according to a press release. Tickets are limited to two per transaction and come with a copy of The Storyteller.

You can purchase tickets to the NYC and DC dates here, the LA dates here, and the London date here.

The 304-page book is described by Grohl as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud. From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone. Turn it up!”

Grohl was inspired to write Storyteller after posting short stories to Instagram page, Dave’s True Stories, during the pandemic. “In doing that,” he explains in the trailer for the book, “I fell in love with writing. And I thought, ‘Oh, you know what, maybe I’ll just write a book,’ without realizing how gargantuan a project it would be.”

Dave Grohl – The Storyteller Tour Dates:

09/27 – London, UK @ Savoy Theatre

10/05 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

10/07 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ford

