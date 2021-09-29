Dave Grohl has lent his Foo Fighters throne to Seattle metal bassist Darin Wall, who heroically stopped a gunman from entering a venue in early September.

Wall and his band Greyhawk were playing a show in Boise, Idaho, when an armed individual, 26-year-old Ethan Byrd, attempted to enter the venue. Wall pushed the gunman to the ground and was shot in the leg. Police apprehended the shooter, but the bullet is still in Wall’s leg.

After three weeks of rest, Wall and Greyhawk took the stage once again on Sunday night (September 26th) at Seattle’s El Corazon… with a little help from Dave Grohl.

After the shooting, Wall joked on a radio show about using Grohl’s throne at the upcoming gig. Apparently Grohl’s camp caught wind, and Grohl himself called up Wall personally to offer the throne — famously used during Foo Fighters’ 2015 tour after Grohl broke his leg when he fell off the stage at a concert in Sweden.

“[Grohl] called me from the MTV VMA Awards and he said, ‘I’ll ship that throne up to you at my expense,’” Wall told KING 5 News.

Wall is in rare company, as the throne has only been used by three individuals.

“There’s Dave Grohl, Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses, and me,” Wall said, referring to Axl’s use of the throne after breaking his own foot onstage when Slash and Duff first reunited with Guns N’ Roses in 2016.

The throne had to be adjusted for Wall, who was shot in the left leg (Grohl broke his right), but the bassist looked quite comfy while performing on the illustrious seat.

“What he did in Boise was absolutely in character and absolutely an extension of how he lives his life day-to-day,” said Greyhawk frontman Rev Taylor, who considered the throne a well-deserved honor for Wall.

We wish Wall a safe and speedy recovery after his heroic actions in Boise. Watch KING 5’s coverage of Wall returning to the stage with Dave Grohl’s throne below.

