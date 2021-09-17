Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney Form New Band NHC, Share Two Songs: Stream

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney have formed a new supergroup called NHC, based on the first initial of their last names. The band has now shared its first two songs, “Feed the Cruel” and “Better Move On.”

“Feed the Cruel” features a jam-room clip of the trio ripping through the song. There’s immediate chemistry between the three rock veterans. After all, Navarro and Chaney are both members of Jane’s Addiction. Meanwhile, Chaney and Hawkins played together as members of Alanis Morisette’s backing band in the 1990s.

Fans of the Foo Fighters and Navarro’s guitar playing will immediately recognize the musical familiarities between NHC and the full-time projects of each member. With Hawkins on drums and lead vocals, both tracks have definite Foo vibes and also recall Hawkins’ recent solo album, Get the Money.

NHC will make their live debut at Eddie Vedder’s upcoming Ohana Encore Festival in Dana Point, California. They’ll play the second day, October 2nd. The group previously performed as part of a “Happy Hour” livestream show by graffiti artist Kelly “RISK” Graval.

Stream NHC’s two new songs “Feed the Cruel” and “Better Move On” below.

