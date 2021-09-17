Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney Form New Band NHC, Share Two Songs: Stream

The supergroup is set to rock Eddie Vedder's Ohana Encore Festival on October 2nd

dave navarro taylor hawkins chris chaney nhc band
NHC (photos by Ross Halfin and John Troxell via Instagram)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 17, 2021 | 11:19am ET

    Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney have formed a new supergroup called NHC, based on the first initial of their last names. The band has now shared its first two songs, “Feed the Cruel” and “Better Move On.”

    “Feed the Cruel” features a jam-room clip of the trio ripping through the song. There’s immediate chemistry between the three rock veterans. After all, Navarro and Chaney are both members of Jane’s Addiction. Meanwhile, Chaney and Hawkins played together as members of Alanis Morisette’s backing band in the 1990s.

    Fans of the Foo Fighters and Navarro’s guitar playing will immediately recognize the musical familiarities between NHC and the full-time projects of each member. With Hawkins on drums and lead vocals, both tracks have definite Foo vibes and also recall Hawkins’ recent solo album, Get the Money.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    NHC will make their live debut at Eddie Vedder’s upcoming Ohana Encore Festival in Dana Point, California. They’ll play the second day, October 2nd. The group previously performed as part of a “Happy Hour” livestream show by graffiti artist Kelly “RISK” Graval.

    Stream NHC’s two new songs “Feed the Cruel” and “Better Move On” below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

dijahsb Tasty Raps Vol. 1 track by track photo by Vonny Lorde

DijahSB Breaks Down New EP Tasty Raps Vol. 1 Track by Track: Exclusive

September 17, 2021

taylor swift wildest dreams taylors version stream

Taylor Swift Shares Re-Recorded Version of "Wildest Dreams" After It Trends on TikTok: Stream

September 17, 2021

jeff tweedy ted lasso theme song cover season 2 soundtrack

Jeff Tweedy Covers Ted Lasso Theme Song: Stream

September 17, 2021

john 5 que pasa dave mustaine

John 5 Announces New Solo Album, Shares "Que Pasa" Featuring Megadeth's Dave Mustaine: Stream

September 17, 2021

 

mini trees always in motion new album stream track by track

Mini Trees Breaks Down Debut Album Always in Motion Track by Track: Exclusive

September 17, 2021

lil nas x montero new album stream

Lil Nas X Drops Long-Awaited Debut Album Montero: Stream

September 16, 2021

placebo Beautiful James new song track stream

Placebo Return with "Beautiful James," First New Song in Five Years: Stream

September 16, 2021

death from above 1979 journey don't stop believin

Death From Above 1979 Cover Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'": Stream

September 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney Form New Band NHC, Share Two Songs: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale