David Byrne’s American Utopia Wins Tony Award

David Byrne’s American Utopia was honored with at the 74th annual Tony Awards, which were held at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Sunday night.

The production was presented with a Special Tony Award, which are given to shows that don’t fall into any of the competitive categories. It marked Byrne’s first time winning a Tony, and leaves him just an Emmy Award away from obtaining EGOT status. (Byrne was nominated at last week’s Emmys, but lost the award for Outstanding Variety Special to Hamilton.)

Later on during the Tony Awards, Byrne returned to the stage to perform “Burning Down the House.” Watch the replay below.

Based on Byrne’s 2018 album of the same name, American Utopia initially opened in October 2019. On stage, Byrne is joined by an 11-piece mobile ensemble playing songs from American Utopia, other tracks from his solo catalog, and Talking Heads material. Annie-B Parson, who worked with Byrne on his preceding “American Utopia Tour,” scripted the show’s staging and choreography.

American Utopia was recently extended for a 17-week run lasting through March 2022. Tickets are available to purchase here.

