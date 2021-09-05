David Crosby: Neil Young Is the “Most Selfish Person” I Know

It’s no secret that the members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young aren’t exactly on the best of terms anymore, but any additional confirmation that the folk supergroup won’t be reuniting still feels like pouring salt in a wound. In a new interview with The Guardian this week, the often outspoken David Crosby didn’t hesitate to divulge his feelings about his former bandmates. According to Crosby, some “petty-assed bullshit” has kept him from speaking CSNY peers Neil Young and Graham Nash.

“Neil has got a genuine beef,” Crosby admitted in the interview. “I did say something bad about his girlfriend [Daryl Hannah]. I said I thought she was a predator. OK, he can be mad at me. That’s all right.”

Even still, Crosby went on to describe Young as “probably the most self-centered, self-obsessed, selfish person I know. He only thinks about Neil, period. That’s the only person he’ll consider… We haven’t talked for a couple of years. And I’m not going to talk to him. I don’t want to talk to him. I’m not happy with him at all. To me, that’s all ancient history, man.” To paraphrase their own words: Crosby and Young’s house is now a very, very, very tense house.

Advertisement

Related Video

As for Nash, Crosby said “Graham just changed from the guy I thought was my best friend to being a guy that is definitely my enemy, so I don’t see any future there at all.”

Though Crosby, Stills, and Nash toured without Young in 2015, the band seems adamant on not reuniting again until Young is on board — which, unfortunately, seems like an unlikely outcome, even more so considering Young’s staunch anti-concert stance during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Crosby also had some less-than-positive words to say about Phoebe Bridgers’ guitar smash on Saturday Night Live.

Advertisement