David Crosby: Neil Young Is the “Most Selfish Person” I Know

The former CSNY members aren't on speaking terms

david crosby calls neil young most selfish person he's ever met interview
David Crosby (photo courtesy of the artist) and Neil Young (photo by Debi Del Grande)
September 5, 2021 | 12:33am ET

    It’s no secret that the members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young aren’t exactly on the best of terms anymore, but any additional confirmation that the folk supergroup won’t be reuniting still feels like pouring salt in a wound. In a new interview with The Guardian this week, the often outspoken David Crosby didn’t hesitate to divulge his feelings about his former bandmates. According to Crosby, some “petty-assed bullshit” has kept him from speaking CSNY peers Neil Young and Graham Nash.

    “Neil has got a genuine beef,” Crosby admitted in the interview. “I did say something bad about his girlfriend [Daryl Hannah]. I said I thought she was a predator. OK, he can be mad at me. That’s all right.”

    Even still, Crosby went on to describe Young as “probably the most self-centered, self-obsessed, selfish person I know. He only thinks about Neil, period. That’s the only person he’ll consider… We haven’t talked for a couple of years. And I’m not going to talk to him. I don’t want to talk to him. I’m not happy with him at all. To me, that’s all ancient history, man.” To paraphrase their own words: Crosby and Young’s house is now a very, very, very tense house.

    As for Nash, Crosby said “Graham just changed from the guy I thought was my best friend to being a guy that is definitely my enemy, so I don’t see any future there at all.”

    Though Crosby, Stills, and Nash toured without Young in 2015, the band seems adamant on not reuniting again until Young is on board — which, unfortunately, seems like an unlikely outcome, even more so considering Young’s staunch anti-concert stance during the pandemic.

    Earlier this year, Crosby also had some less-than-positive words to say about Phoebe Bridgers’ guitar smash on Saturday Night Live.

