David Lee Roth to Ring in the New Year with Las Vegas Residency

The shows at the House of Blues include a New Year's Eve concert and four gigs in early January

David Lee Roth Vegas Residency
David Lee Roth, photo by Philip Cosores
September 27, 2021 | 5:27pm ET

    David Lee Roth will help Sin City ring in 2022 with a residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. The five-night stand will kick off with a New Year’s Eve show and include four gigs in early January.

    The Van Halen singer originally kicked off a residency at the same venue in January 2020. He had more dates planned for that year, but the pandemic forced him to cancel the remaining Vegas shows. Now, he’ll return roughly two years later, playing December 31st, as well as January 1st, 5th, 7th, and 8th.

    A look at the 19-song setlist from his last 2020 date at the House of Blues Las Vegas shows the singer performing 11 Van Halen classics (including the band’s cover of The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me”), as well as solo tunes like his own hit covers of “California Girls” and “Just a Gigolo.”

    Not only did DLR have to cancel a bunch of Vegas shows in 2020, he also missed out on continuing his tour with KISS. He had been supporting their farewell trek up until the concert industry shut down, but wasn’t on the bill when KISS announced the 2021 makeup dates.

    More recently, DLR defended himself when KISS’ Gene Simmons seemingly compared him to a “bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor.” Diamond Dave responded by issuing Simmons’ 18 middle fingers via Instagram, and Simmons later apologized.

    Gene Simmons apologizes to David Lee Roth
     Editor's Pick
    Gene Simmons Apologizes to David Lee Roth: “I Am So Sorry and Ashamed” That I “Hurt His Feelings”

    These Vegas shows will also mark DLR’s first performances since the October 2020 passing of guitarist Eddie Van Halen. Perhaps the singer will pay tribute to his longtime bandmate during the residency.

    Tickets to the Vegas residency dates are available via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales starting as early as Tuesday (September 28th). See a video preview of David Lee Roth’s House of Blues shows in the tweet below.

