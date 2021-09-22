Menu
The Wire Creator Pulls Production on New Series from Texas Over Abortion Ban

Dave Simon says he is protecting the civil liberties of his female cast and crew

david simon moving hbo show texas abortion ban
David Simon (HBO)
September 22, 2021 | 2:19pm ET

    David Simon, the creator of The Wire, is moving production on his upcoming HBO series out of Texas due to the state’s restrictive new abortion ban.

    “This is beyond politics. I’m turning in scripts next month on an HBO non-fiction miniseries based on events in Texas, but I can’t and won’t ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there,” Simon tweeted regarding his decision before asking, “What else looks like Dallas/Ft. Worth?”

    Some followers bristled at the writer’s stance, with one asking, “Were you expecting the entire female crew to need an abortion while there? This is so condescending to women and you don’t even realize it,” to which he responded, “No…I don’t anticipate anything other than that if even one of our employees requires full control of her own body and choices — and if a law denies this or further criminalizes our attempt to help her exercise that control, we should have filmed elsewhere.”

    Simon’s announcement comes just weeks after the Texas Heartbeat Act went into effect on September 1st, banning access to abortion for virtually any reason after six weeks of pregnancy. The state’s plan for enforcement of the law is also bizarrely the first of its kind, allowing private citizens to sue patients, doctors, clinics, and even ride-share drivers for participating in or assisting an abortion — even if the person filing the lawsuit has no vested interest whatsoever in the medical care in question.

    Read the showrunner’s announcement as well as some of his most charged responses and clapbacks to commenters below.

    Earlier this month, Simon also wrote an op-ed in The New York Times remembering Michael K. Williams following the Emmy-nominated star’s sudden passing on September 6th.

