Death From Above 1979 Cover Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'”: Stream

Death From Above 1979 have shared a cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” as part of the Amazon Original covers series.

The duo make the classic rock anthem their own, adapting it to their trademark drum-bass format and injecting their signature dance-punk sound. Despite being an eclectic take on the timeless song, the cover nonetheless retains the uplifting chorus and big crescendos of the original.

“We made a kind of witchy version of the song that would make Steve Perry magically join Journey again,” said Sebastien Grainger of Death From Above 1979 via a press release.

You can stream and purchase Death From Above 1979’s cover of “Don’t Stop Believin’” via Amazon.

The track adds to an already successful year for the band. March saw the release of its highly anticipated fourth album, Is for Lovers — the group’s third LP since emerging from a 10-year hiatus in 2014.

Death From Above 1979 are set to play three West Coast dates in the coming week. They’ll then embark on an extensive North American tour in spring 2022. Those dates kick off March 5th in Washington D.C. and wrap up on April 3rd in Pioneertown, California.

