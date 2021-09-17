Menu
Debbie Gibson on The Body Remembers: “I’m Somebody Who Likes to Flip the Script”

The pop legend also discusses her new duet with Joey McIntyre and their Las Vegas residency

Kyle Meredith with Debbie Gibson, photo by Nick Spanos
Consequence Staff
September 17, 2021 | 1:50pm ET


    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Debbie Gibson sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Body Remembers, her first album of new material in twenty years.

    The legendary pop star tells us of her penchant for flipping the script on her career, having spent years in musicals and movies, as well as the differences and similarities between pop music of the ’80s and today.

    Gibson also dives into her friendship with New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre, who she’s currently performing with in a Las Vegas residency, and their duet on a new version of her classic “Lost in Your Eyes” featured on the new record. She also touches on how she balances her past nostalgia with pushing toward something new, and the importance of of imperfections within her art.

    Listen to the latest episode of Kyle Meredith With via the embed at the top of this page, or watch the whole discussion via the YouTube player below. You can also catch Gibson and McIntyre during their Vegas residency by getting tickets at Ticketmaster.

    Make sure to subscribe to KMW at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network to keep getting updates on all our series.

