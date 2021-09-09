Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Michael C. Hall Can’t Resist the Dark Passenger in Dexter: New Blood Trailer: Watch

The limited series premieres November 7th on Showtime

Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)
Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 9, 2021 | 2:41pm ET

    Showtime has unveiled the official full-length trailer for Dexter: New Blood. Watch it below.

    As the revival kicks off, Michael C. Hall’s infamous serial killer seems surprisingly…happy, living an idyllic life in the town of Iron Lake, New York under the pseudonym of Jim Lindsay. He’s got a job at the local hunting and fishing store. He’s happily dating (and roleplaying with) the chief of police. He’s moved on from his blood-soaked past hunting down killers in Miami. Except when a missing person’s case involving a lost teenage girl catches Dexter’s interest, he can’t help but be drawn back into his old habit and the life he left behind.

    Along with Hall, the clip also teases the return of Jennifer Carpenter’s Debra Morgan, who appears to Dexter in what looks to be some sort of reverie. “You are a serial killer,” she warns. “You love that you’re getting away with murder and you cannot wait to kill again. Have you learned nothing?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The trailer, however, saves the biggest surprise for its final closing seconds, as Dexter discovers a teenage boy in his cabin, who just so happens to call him by his real name. “Are you Dexter Morgan?” the boy asks. “It’s me…your son.”

    Dexter: New Blood will premiere November 7th on Showtime as well as the network’s streaming platform. The limited series also stars Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Jack Alcott, Johnny Sequoyah, and David Magidoff, while John Lithgow is set to reprise his role as Arthur Mitchell in a cameo appearance.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

travis barker first flight kourtney kardashian

Travis Barker Says He "Never Even Considered Flying Again" Until Dating Kourtney Kardashian

September 9, 2021

afrika bombaataa child sex trafficking sexual abuse rape lawsuit sue

Afrika Bambaataa Sued for Sexual Abuse and Child Sex Trafficking

September 9, 2021

Mad Max Fury Road cars auction buy bid auctioned off online livestream vehicles truck Furiosa Mad Max: Fury Road, photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Mad Max: Fury Road Cars Are Being Auctioned Off Online

September 9, 2021

Art Metrano Police Academy

R.I.P. Art Metrano, Police Academy's Captain Mauser Dead at 84

September 9, 2021

 

steve buscemi volunteer fire department 9/11 ptsd terrorist attacks

Steve Buscemi "Absolutely" Has PTSD from Volunteer Firefighting After 9/11 Attacks

September 9, 2021

Korn Munky COVID-19

Korn Guitarist Munky Tests Positive for COVID-19, But Band Will Resume Tour as Scheduled

September 9, 2021

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham: Stevie Nicks Became "A Little Bit Like Trump"

and September 9, 2021

bill cosby cancels comedy tour judy huth sexual assault lawsuit

Bill Cosby Scraps Comedy Tour Due to Pending Sexual Assault Trial

September 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Michael C. Hall Can't Resist the Dark Passenger in Dexter: New Blood Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale