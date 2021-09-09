Showtime has unveiled the official full-length trailer for Dexter: New Blood. Watch it below.

As the revival kicks off, Michael C. Hall’s infamous serial killer seems surprisingly…happy, living an idyllic life in the town of Iron Lake, New York under the pseudonym of Jim Lindsay. He’s got a job at the local hunting and fishing store. He’s happily dating (and roleplaying with) the chief of police. He’s moved on from his blood-soaked past hunting down killers in Miami. Except when a missing person’s case involving a lost teenage girl catches Dexter’s interest, he can’t help but be drawn back into his old habit and the life he left behind.

Along with Hall, the clip also teases the return of Jennifer Carpenter’s Debra Morgan, who appears to Dexter in what looks to be some sort of reverie. “You are a serial killer,” she warns. “You love that you’re getting away with murder and you cannot wait to kill again. Have you learned nothing?”

Advertisement

Related Video

The trailer, however, saves the biggest surprise for its final closing seconds, as Dexter discovers a teenage boy in his cabin, who just so happens to call him by his real name. “Are you Dexter Morgan?” the boy asks. “It’s me…your son.”

Dexter: New Blood will premiere November 7th on Showtime as well as the network’s streaming platform. The limited series also stars Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Jack Alcott, Johnny Sequoyah, and David Magidoff, while John Lithgow is set to reprise his role as Arthur Mitchell in a cameo appearance.

Advertisement