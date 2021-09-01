DijahSB Taps Mick Jenkins for New Single “Here to Dance”: Stream

DijahSB has announced a new EP titled Tasty Raps Vol. 1, due out on September 17th. As a preview, the rising rapper recruited Mick Jenkins for “Here to Dance,” a smooth, club-ready track produced by Reon Vangèr.

Tasty Raps Vol. 1 comes on the heels of Dijah’s breakout sophomore album, Head Above Waters, for which they were named a finalist for Canada’s Polaris Music Prize. That project arrived in February after the Toronto artist first made waves one year earlier with an EP titled 2020 the Album.

On “Here to Dance,” Dijah and the Chicago rapper trade bars about letting go of real life on the dance floor over funky production with disco vibes. “I know you’re just here to dance/ So let’s forget about the world, mama,” raps Dijah.

“This is a dream collab for me, Mick soundtracked my entire 2019/2020 year,” shared Djiah in a statement. “Working retail I used to listen to him to and from work. From then [on] I’ve deemed him one of my favorite rappers. ‘Here to Dance’ is smooth and is about not tryna hear shit about shit while in social spaces. I just wanna dance.”

To celebrate the new song, Dijah will be taking over the Consequence Instagram account today (September 1st) at 12 p.m. ET. Head on over here to get a glimpse at a normal day in their life.

“Here to Dance” is the second single off Tasty Raps Vol. 1. In July, Dijah shared “New Balance.” Check it out below, followed by the Tasty Raps Vol. 1 artwork and tracklist.

Tasty Raps Vol. 1 Artwork:

Tasty Raps Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. Earthtone

02. New Balance

03. Tasty Raps

04. The Greatest

05. New Harrison (Again)

06. Here to Dance

