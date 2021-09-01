Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

DijahSB Taps Mick Jenkins for New Single “Here to Dance”: Stream

Plus, the Toronto rapper announces a new EP titled Tasty Raps Vol. 1

dijahsb tasty raps vol 1 ep announcement here to dance new song stream
DijahSB (photo by Marius Jadion) and Mick Jenkins (photo by Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 1, 2021 | 11:44am ET

    DijahSB has announced a new EP titled Tasty Raps Vol. 1, due out on September 17th. As a preview, the rising rapper recruited Mick Jenkins for “Here to Dance,” a smooth, club-ready track produced by Reon Vangèr.

    Tasty Raps Vol. 1 comes on the heels of Dijah’s breakout sophomore album, Head Above Waters, for which they were named a finalist for Canada’s Polaris Music Prize. That project arrived in February after the Toronto artist first made waves one year earlier with an EP titled 2020 the Album.

    On “Here to Dance,” Dijah and the Chicago rapper trade bars about letting go of real life on the dance floor over funky production with disco vibes. “I know you’re just here to dance/ So let’s forget about the world, mama,” raps Dijah.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “This is a dream collab for me, Mick soundtracked my entire 2019/2020 year,” shared Djiah in a statement. “Working retail I used to listen to him to and from work. From then [on] I’ve deemed him one of my favorite rappers. ‘Here to Dance’ is smooth and is about not tryna hear shit about shit while in social spaces. I just wanna dance.”

    To celebrate the new song, Dijah will be taking over the Consequence Instagram account today (September 1st) at 12 p.m. ET. Head on over here to get a glimpse at a normal day in their life.

    DijahSB origins new balance song stream
     Editor's Pick
    DijahSB Shares Origins of New Song “New Balance”: Exclusive

    “Here to Dance” is the second single off Tasty Raps Vol. 1. In July, Dijah shared “New Balance.” Check it out below, followed by the Tasty Raps Vol. 1 artwork and tracklist.

    Advertisement

    Tasty Raps Vol. 1 Artwork:

    dijahsb tasty raps vol 1 new ep artwork

    Tasty Raps Vol. 1 Tracklist:
    01. Earthtone
    02. New Balance
    03. Tasty Raps
    04. The Greatest
    05. New Harrison (Again)
    06. Here to Dance

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

injury reserve by the time i get to phoenix new album knees single stream

Injury Reserve Share Trippy New Track "Superman That": Stream

September 1, 2021

dj shadow endtroducing reissue 25th anniversary announcement

DJ Shadow Announces 25th Anniversary Endtroducing..... Reissue

September 1, 2021

the psychedelic furs share single evergreen stream

The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song "Evergreen": Stream

September 1, 2021

bachelor i see it now new single stream

Bachelor Release New Single "I See It Now": Stream

September 1, 2021

 

ka a martyrs reward new album listen stream rapper brownsville

Ka Unveils New Album A Martyr's Reward: Stream

September 1, 2021

Nell Smith Wayne Coyne

The Flaming Lips Team with 13-Year-Old Fan Nell Smith for Nick Cave Covers Album

September 1, 2021

portrayal of guilt new album run for cover records

Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album, Unveil New Song "Possession": Stream

September 1, 2021

lindsey buckingham on the wrong side new single stream

Lindsey Buckingham Unleashes a "Scream" with New Single: Stream

September 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

DijahSB Taps Mick Jenkins for New Single "Here to Dance": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale