Dinosaur Jr. Postpone Tour Due to COVID-19

The September and October dates will be rescheduled

Dinosaur Jr., photo by Cara Totman
September 3, 2021 | 12:17pm ET

    Dinosaur Jr. have postponed the first leg of their North American tour, citing rising “COVID cases and hospitalizations along with the impact that the Delta variant is having.”

    In April of this year, the alt-rock veterans dropped Sweep It into Space, their first album since 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not and their 12th overall. After playing a few scattered dates, the band was set to embark on a big headlining trek next week. But all dates from September 10th through October 2nd have been postponed, with the band hoping to continue as planned with the second leg beginning in November.

    “I’m really bummed that we’re not playing these shows,” J Mascis said in a statement. “I miss touring and miss all of you. I’m grateful for your understanding, and I hope all of you are able to stay safe.”

    Read the band’s full statement below. Last month, Dinosaur Jr. played an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, and J Mascis partnered with Fender for the J Mascis Telecaster.

    “Due to the rise Covid cases and hospitalizations along with the impact that the Delta variant is having at the moment, Dinosaur Jr. will postpone the first leg of their fall tour, September 10th through October 2nd. In the hope that conditions improve in the coming weeks, the band intends to proceed with the November 2021 and all 2022 dates as planned. Please stay tuned for information on the rescheduled September dates and please visit point of purchase to inquire about your tickets.”

