Disney+ Unveils First Trailer for Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween Special: Watch

Leave it to Disney+ to cover all your family-friendly Halloween entertainment needs. Today, the streaming platform has revealed the first trailer for Muppets Haunted Mansion, a forthcoming Halloween special that finds all your favorite Muppets at the mercy of a house with some very strange secrets. The special is set to premiere on October 8th.

Amazingly, Muppets Haunted Mansion is the first Halloween Muppets special in the franchise’s storied history. They’ve rounded up a handful of high-profile humans to join them, including Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss, and Taraji P. Henson. It’s also set to include appearances from Chrissy Metz, Alfonso Ribeiro, Edward Asner, Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson, Skai Jackson, Pat Sajak, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, Kim Irvine, and John Stamos as himself.

The film will follow the misadventures of Gonzo the Great, who in his typical daredevil fashion, decides to spend the night in the Haunted Mansion. There, he’s joined by ghostly versions of his friends Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Pepe the King Prawn, and many more for some moderately-spooky mischief. Check out the trailer below.

Disney first bought the rights to the Muppets franchise back in 2004. Earlier this year, The Muppet Show came to Disney+, marking the first time seasons 4 and 5 were available for home entertainment.