Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Disney+ Unveils First Trailer for Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween Special: Watch

The franchise's first Halloween special

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 23, 2021 | 4:12pm ET

    Leave it to Disney+ to cover all your family-friendly Halloween entertainment needs. Today, the streaming platform has revealed the first trailer for Muppets Haunted Mansion, a forthcoming Halloween special that finds all your favorite Muppets at the mercy of a house with some very strange secrets. The special is set to premiere on October 8th.

    Amazingly, Muppets Haunted Mansion is the first Halloween Muppets special in the franchise’s storied history. They’ve rounded up a handful of high-profile humans to join them, including Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss, and Taraji P. Henson. It’s also set to include appearances from Chrissy Metz, Alfonso Ribeiro, Edward Asner, Jeannie Mai, Danny Trejo, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson, Skai Jackson, Pat Sajak, Geoff Keighley, Justina Machado, Kim Irvine, and John Stamos as himself.

    The film will follow the misadventures of Gonzo the Great, who in his typical daredevil fashion, decides to spend the night in the Haunted Mansion. There, he’s joined by ghostly versions of his friends Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Pepe the King Prawn, and many more for some moderately-spooky mischief. Check out the trailer below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Disney first bought the rights to the Muppets franchise back in 2004. Earlier this year, The Muppet Show came to Disney+, marking the first time seasons 4 and 5 were available for home entertainment.

Latest Stories

insane clown posse fbi documentary united states of insanity trailer

Insane Clown Posse Fight Back Against the FBI in Trailer for The United States of Insanity: Watch

September 23, 2021

johnny depp cancel culture no one is safe so far out of congrol

Johnny Depp Says Cancel Culture Is "So Far Out of Hand" That "No One Is Safe"

September 22, 2021

Image courtesy of Netflix

Netflix Buys Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory and the Rest of Roald Dahl's Catalog

September 22, 2021

Daniel Craig James Bond

Daniel Craig: "There Should Simply Be Better Parts for Women" Than James Bond

September 21, 2021

 

Many Saints Of Newark Review

The Many Saints of Newark Gives Vital Context for Sopranos Diehards: Review

September 21, 2021

the tragedy of macbeth trailer denzel washington frances mcdormand joel coen

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand Come for the Throne in The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer: Watch

September 21, 2021

halloween kills trailer michael myers unmasking watch

Unmasking of Michael Myers Teased in Final Trailer for Halloween Kills: Watch

September 20, 2021

finch trailer tom hanks apple tv robert zemeckis

Tom Hanks Builds a Self-Driving Robot in Trailer for Apple TV+'s Finch: Watch

September 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Disney+ Unveils First Trailer for Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween Special: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale