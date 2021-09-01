DJ Shadow Announces 25th Anniversary Endtroducing..... Reissue

DJ Shadow is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut album, Endtroducing….., with a new vinyl reissue. The freshly remastered version of the landmark effort is slated for a September 24th release via Island.

Originally released on September 16th, 1996, the LP featured singles like “Midnight in a Perfect World,” “Stem,” “What Does Your Soul Look Like (Part 1),” and “The Number Song”/”Painkiller.” The album initially caught on in the UK, where the American producer had established himself as a rising act, before eventually reaching a wider audience in Shadow’s home country. Across the album’s 13 tracks, Shadow sampled everything from Metallica’s “Orion” and Tangerine Dream’s “Invisible Limits” to “Love Suite” by Nirvana and Björk’s “Possibly Maybe.”

“I was so happy to have recently discovered the original DAT tape that served as the final mix source of the album, and was able to provide it for the remaster just in time for this release,” DJ Shadow said in a statement. “When comparing the new version with the old, I was shocked at how many audible details were revealed that I had completely forgotten about.”

The Endtroducing….. reissue will be available on streaming services and standard formats, in addition to an Abby Road half speed master pressed onto 2xLP vinyl. The instrumental hip-hop pioneer will also be releasing a new 7-inch vinyl of Cut Chemist’s “The Number Song” remix on the same day. Pre-orders for both the reissue and remix are ongoing.

Last October, the DJ contributed to the Black Stallion remix companion album to Deftones’ 20th anniversary re-release of White Pony, putting his signature spin on the promo single, “Digital Bath.”

DJ Shadow’s last proper studio effort was 2019’s star-studded Our Pathetic Age, which featured guest turns by the likes of Run the Jewels, Nas, De La Soul, and more. He was originally meant to take the stage at Primavera Sound 2020 before embarking on his first headlining tour in three years, but, of course, both plans were disrupted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.